Omar Gooding Goes Ballistic On Cam'ron For Black Actor Comments In New Diss Track

Cam'ron seems to have ruffled Omar Gooding's feathers too much with his recent comments about Black actors on his sports talk show, It Is What It Is. "No disrespect to nobody," Cam began his remarks. "I’m talking about like Ving Rhames, you sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y’all n***as sitting around. I would have saved my money and shot my own s**t by now, but the Black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up to actually do a [project] to put them in something." Well, Cuba Gooding Jr.'s brother did not appreciate that at all, and on Saturday (January 25), he launched the "Fix Ya Mouth" diss track against Killa Cam.

Furthermore, Omar Gooding – the actor-turned-rapper – tries to imitate Cam'ron in his diss, emulating his gritty but still pretty clean presentation as a combative MC over a generic piano beat. Will Cam actually respond? We actually highly doubt it, as he has more important rap feuds going on these days with his former Dipset colleague, Jim Jones.

Omar Gooding's Cam'ron Diss

"It's not something I condone," fellow Diplomats member Juelz Santana recently expressed about the Cam'ron and Jim Jones beef during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. "I'm not rooting for or sitting here and watching and happy that it's going on. I'm definitely not at all. Both of them is still my brothers at the end of the day. So you know, with that being said, I definitely don't like what's going on. I never liked it. Nobody wins when the family feuds, no matter what we going through behind the scenes.As men, things happen, and social media is so powerful and so strong now that sometimes things spill over, and you have situations that you have now."