Omar Gooding Goes Ballistic On Cam'ron For Black Actor Comments In New Diss Track

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Red Carpet Screening Event For Disney's "Saturdays"
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Omar Gooding attends the red carpet screening event for Disney's "Saturdays" at Walt Disney Studios on March 18, 2023 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
The actor-turned-rapper did not appreciate Killa's words on the matter.

Cam'ron seems to have ruffled Omar Gooding's feathers too much with his recent comments about Black actors on his sports talk show, It Is What It Is. "No disrespect to nobody," Cam began his remarks. "I’m talking about like Ving Rhames, you sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y’all n***as sitting around. I would have saved my money and shot my own s**t by now, but the Black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up to actually do a [project] to put them in something." Well, Cuba Gooding Jr.'s brother did not appreciate that at all, and on Saturday (January 25), he launched the "Fix Ya Mouth" diss track against Killa Cam.

Furthermore, Omar Gooding – the actor-turned-rapper – tries to imitate Cam'ron in his diss, emulating his gritty but still pretty clean presentation as a combative MC over a generic piano beat. Will Cam actually respond? We actually highly doubt it, as he has more important rap feuds going on these days with his former Dipset colleague, Jim Jones.

Read More: Omar Gooding Recalls Shooting "Baby Boy" With Snoop Dogg On "BagFuel"

Omar Gooding's Cam'ron Diss

"It's not something I condone," fellow Diplomats member Juelz Santana recently expressed about the Cam'ron and Jim Jones beef during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. "I'm not rooting for or sitting here and watching and happy that it's going on. I'm definitely not at all. Both of them is still my brothers at the end of the day. So you know, with that being said, I definitely don't like what's going on. I never liked it. Nobody wins when the family feuds, no matter what we going through behind the scenes.As men, things happen, and social media is so powerful and so strong now that sometimes things spill over, and you have situations that you have now."

Meanwhile, Dame Dash and other rap figures also seemed to weigh in on this internal Dipset beef between Cam'ron and Jim Jones, but we still don't know whether other people will support Omar Gooding in his efforts to take Killa Cam down. Either way, the sports talk show host has a lot of work to do in the butcher shop.

Read More: Jim Jones Fuels Cam’ron Feud With Explosive NYC Performance

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home &amp; Family" Music Omar Gooding Continues Bashing Cam'ron With "Fix Ya Mouth Pt. 2" 3.8K
Funk Flex Winter Fest Music Jim Jones Finally Drops Cam'ron Diss "JOMO" After Weeks Of Intense Online Beef 1233
Fat Joe &amp; Friends In Concert - New York, NY Music Juelz Santana Reveals His Surprising Thoughts On Cam'ron & Jim Jones Beef 3.6K
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Music Jim Jones Teases Another Cam'ron Diss Track With A Scathing Warning 2.3K