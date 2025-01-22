Jim Jones Says His Label Pushed Back Cam’ron Diss Track Release

Jim Jones
According to Jim Jones, he was told to "slow down."

Jim Jones and Cam'ron have been wrapped up in a social media feud as of late, but now, it looks like Jones' latest jab at his fellow Diplomat has been put on pause. Earlier this month, Jones took to social media to tease a new diss track aimed at Cam'ron, "JOMO (Jump Off My AYOO)." In the Statik Selektah-produced track, he appears to respond to Cam's heated rant, which took place earlier this month.

"You act like n****s were on your couch, you were a fan. You begged us, you were a fan. A fan. We didn't grow up with you. I am from 140th and Lennox," he said in part on It Is What It Is. "You were fanned out and begged n****s to come to your house after you heard all these mixtapes. That's how you got in." Cam'ron also went on to suggest that he and Mase taught Jones how to rap, to mention how many of Jones' associates were sent to jail in the Nine Trey Gangsters case, and more.

Jim Jones Reveals "JOMO" Will Now Drop On January 31

"All my n***as do they time, you know my team body / It’s been seven years since I’ve seen Shotti / It’s been seven years since I saw Melly / And now he gotta fly straight ’cause he got four fellies," Jones spits in "JOMO," later adding “So what more you want to ask him? / You n***as taught me how to rap, and now I’m platinum.”

Unfortunately, while the song was previously slated for release on January 20, it's been delayed. In a post shared yesterday, Jones explained that the song will be released on January 31, per his label's orders. "JOMO (Jump Off My AYOO) new single drops Jan 031st," he wrote. "My lable told my I’m trippin slow down a bit my bad But we DROPPIN th REMIX this week 'Tht Sh!t Still in HARLEM' fr."

