Jim Jones Finally Drops Cam'ron Diss "JOMO" After Weeks Of Intense Online Beef

The internal beef between Dipset's Cam'ron and Jim Jones officially made it to the booth, as the latter dropped the "JOMO" diss track against the former on Thursday (January 30). Moreover, this follows a lot of previews of the song from Capo, so some lines such as his comments about street credibility in various New York boroughs already formed part of their back-and-forth. For those unaware, it all started when Cam reflected with 50 Cent about their own beef, admitting that he felt betrayal when Jim performed with Fif during that spat. From there, with some snitching allegations and Diplomats origin stories sprinkled in, things grew to where we are now.

Cam'ron and Jim Jones sent various shots at each other via social media, performances, and more, but we are finally in diss track territory. We wonder if Killa Cam will formally respond on wax or if he will opt for some scathing commentary on his sports talk show with Mase, It Is What It Is, or on his own podcast, Talk With Flee. Either way, we should find out very soon.

Jim Jones' Cam'ron Diss Track, "JOMO"

But not everyone's a fan of this. "It's not something I condone," fellow Dipset MC Juelz Santana said of Cam'ron and Jim Jones fighting. "I'm not rooting for or sitting here and watching and happy that it's going on. I'm definitely not at all. Both of them is still my brothers at the end of the day. So you know, with that being said, I definitely don't like what's going on. I never liked it. Nobody wins when the family feuds, no matter what we going through behind the scenes. As men, things happen, and social media is so powerful and so strong now that sometimes things spill over, and you have situations that you have now."