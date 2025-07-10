GELO Claps Back At Cam'ron In XXL Freshman Freestyle

When GELO (LiAngelo Ball) dropped his breakout hit "Tweaker" at the top of 2025, few people expected him to take the trajectory he's on now. But a few more singles and big-name beefs with the likes of Cam'ron have led him all the way to the 2025 XXL Freshman Class. Finally, we have Ball's freestyle to look at, and it's a brief but boisterous one.

Amid a mid-paced flow and a lackadaisical delivery, fans noticed some bars about podcast critics that likely connect back to his feud with Killa Cam. For those unaware, GELO and Cam'ron's beef mostly stems from the latter's critique of the former's basketball skills, as he actually liked "Tweaker" when it came out.

But now, the two have a few lyrical shots under their belts, and this XXL freestyle continues that rivalry. Of course, their attacks spread far beyond the court and into the booth, with them taking shots at each other's musical abilities.

Given how Cam had bars for Ball on a recent freestyle, we wouldn't express shock if he decided to put their beef on wax again. But only time will tell, as they have a lot more to focus on these days.

GELO & Miss Nikki Baby

News recently broke that GELO's going through some romantic trouble, as he announced he's divorcing Rashida Nicole just days after their pregnancy announcement. He already shares two kids with Miss Nikki Baby. The two had a lot of conflicts over coparenting, LiAngelo Ball's alleged absence from their children's lives, and some more spicy drama.

As for Cam'ron, he's still enjoying the success of It Is What It Is and Talk With Flee as his main media exports these days. However, he's still got it when it comes to the pen, so don't slouch on his abilities.

Previous XXL Freshmen this year include Ray Vaughn, EBK Jaaybo, Nino Paid, Samara Cyn, LAZER DIM 700, and more bright names on hip-hop's next-up list. The last freestyle we got previous to this GELO clip was from Jaaybo, who delivered his freestyle from behind bars in Arkansas. We will see how Ball's effort ranks among his peers.