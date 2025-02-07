LiAngelo Ball And Lil Wayne Dazzle On Energetic "Tweaker (Remix)"

LiAngelo Ball has the song of 2025 so far. "Tweaker" took the world by storm during the first month of the year. It rang out in sports locker rooms and on social media. It has turned his music career around in a matter of months, and now he's dropped the remix. LiAngelo Ball had offers from lots of vets to hop on the remix, but Ball decided to enlist Lil Wayne. It proved to be a smart decision. "Tweaker (Remix)" is an awesome listen, for reasons tied to the original and reasons tied to Weezy F. Baby.

The instrumental and LiAngelo Ball's flow are very similar to the original. Which is to say, they are very catchy. He sounds energetic and playful on the track, which is crucial when one decides to invite Wayne on to spit a verse. Lil Wayne revealed a release date for Tha Carter VI the same day the remix dropped, and the momentum seems to have carried over. The rapper absolutely obliterates "Tweaker" the way he used to when he would drop mixtapes in the mid-2000s. "Tweaker (Remix)" is going to be a smash, and LiAngelo Ball is well on his way to having a promising career if he can muster a worthy follow up.

LiAngelo Ball And Weezy Skate On This Remix

