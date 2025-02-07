LiAngelo Ball And Lil Wayne Dazzle On Energetic "Tweaker (Remix)"

BY Elias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tweaker-remixtweaker-remix
Weezy is in his bag here.

LiAngelo Ball has the song of 2025 so far. "Tweaker" took the world by storm during the first month of the year. It rang out in sports locker rooms and on social media. It has turned his music career around in a matter of months, and now he's dropped the remix. LiAngelo Ball had offers from lots of vets to hop on the remix, but Ball decided to enlist Lil Wayne. It proved to be a smart decision. "Tweaker (Remix)" is an awesome listen, for reasons tied to the original and reasons tied to Weezy F. Baby.

The instrumental and LiAngelo Ball's flow are very similar to the original. Which is to say, they are very catchy. He sounds energetic and playful on the track, which is crucial when one decides to invite Wayne on to spit a verse. Lil Wayne revealed a release date for Tha Carter VI the same day the remix dropped, and the momentum seems to have carried over. The rapper absolutely obliterates "Tweaker" the way he used to when he would drop mixtapes in the mid-2000s. "Tweaker (Remix)" is going to be a smash, and LiAngelo Ball is well on his way to having a promising career if he can muster a worthy follow up.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: LiAngelo Ball Claims He Raps "Colder" Than Cam'ron Amidst Feud

LiAngelo Ball And Weezy Skate On This Remix

Quotable Lyrics

Tell mе what they talkin' 'bout, I ain't f*ckin' listenin'
Let your thoughts run your mouth, but ain't touchin' dividеnds
N**ga, I ain't from the South, but kick it with my Memphis twin
N**ga, I can't take a loss, I'm always goin' for the win (For the win)

Read More: LiAngelo Ball Wants To Work With NBA Youngboy After "Tweaker" Fame

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls Music LiAngelo Ball Wants To Work With NBA Youngboy After "Tweaker" Fame 2.1K
"For Khadija" Tribeca Festival After Party Sports Cam'ron Jokes That LiAngelo Ball Must Have CTE For Claiming He's The Better Rapper 1425
GBK Pre-ESPY Luxury Lounge Presented By MEND Music Boosie Badazz And MoneyBagg Yo Want To Remix LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" 6.2K
Los Angeles Lakers 2018 NBA Draft Workout Sports Lonzo Ball Reveals Why He's Credited On LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" Single 3.7K