Cam'ron Jokes That LiAngelo Ball Must Have CTE For Claiming He's The Better Rapper

BY Cole Blake 1105 Views
"For Khadija" Tribeca Festival After Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Cam'ron attends "For Khadija" Tribeca Festival After Party at Lavo on June 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Cam'ron had plenty to say about the hot take.

Cam'ron has responded to LiAngelo Ball recently claiming to be a better rapper than him. Discussing the viral comments on his It Is What It Is sports talk show, Cam joked that the "Tweaker" rapper must suffer from CTE. Cam began by saying that the commenters on The Shade Room already handled the situation for him, having clowned Ball for the take.

"I've never seen a basketball player/rapper or whatever with CTE," Cam joked. "There's no other way to explain it. I've never seen it before. I thought it was a boxing or football thing, but obviously rappers/basketball players can get it too." From there, he clarified that he never said Ball couldn't rap, only that he isn't a good basketball player. He also addressed fans asking him to face Ball in a game of one-on-one. "I'm 48 years old," he remarked. "What the f*ck do I look like playing one-on-one?" Cam finsihed by inviting him on his show.

Cam'ron Responds To LiAngelo Ball

As for Ball's original comments, he discussed his feud with Cam'ron during an interview with Complex. “I think I rap colder than him,” he told the outlet. “Basketball colder than them n****s. I’m not over here like, ‘Dang, he said I can’t do this.’ I knew this shit was coming. I just be keeping it cool. Other people gonna [disagree], that’s their legend. I’m not disrespecting him […] I’m feeling like I’m up there with my music.”

Looking ahead, Ball also confirmed during his interview with Complex that he's dropping a remix of "Tweaker" in the near future. He gave a shoutout to Moneybagg Yo and Boosie Badazz for reqeuesting to be on the song, but hinted that a different "legend" will be lending their talents to the remix. “It’s nasty. I’ma save it for the album," he said. The interview comes after Ball inked a $13 million deal with Def Jam following the success of "Tweaker." He dropped a music video for the track, last week.

