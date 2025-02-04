Cam'ron Jokes That LiAngelo Ball Must Have CTE For Claiming He's The Better Rapper

Cam'ron has responded to LiAngelo Ball recently claiming to be a better rapper than him. Discussing the viral comments on his It Is What It Is sports talk show, Cam joked that the "Tweaker" rapper must suffer from CTE. Cam began by saying that the commenters on The Shade Room already handled the situation for him, having clowned Ball for the take.

"I've never seen a basketball player/rapper or whatever with CTE," Cam joked. "There's no other way to explain it. I've never seen it before. I thought it was a boxing or football thing, but obviously rappers/basketball players can get it too." From there, he clarified that he never said Ball couldn't rap, only that he isn't a good basketball player. He also addressed fans asking him to face Ball in a game of one-on-one. "I'm 48 years old," he remarked. "What the f*ck do I look like playing one-on-one?" Cam finsihed by inviting him on his show.

Cam'ron Responds To LiAngelo Ball

As for Ball's original comments, he discussed his feud with Cam'ron during an interview with Complex. “I think I rap colder than him,” he told the outlet. “Basketball colder than them n****s. I’m not over here like, ‘Dang, he said I can’t do this.’ I knew this shit was coming. I just be keeping it cool. Other people gonna [disagree], that’s their legend. I’m not disrespecting him […] I’m feeling like I’m up there with my music.”