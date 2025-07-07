N.O.R.E. Reveals He Almost Had Cam’Ron Host Drink Champs

N.O.R.E. has taken Drink Champs from infancy to one of the biggest podcasts in hip hop. But the rap legend recently revealed that the responsible to take the pod to the top almost fell on someone else.

In an interview with Bootleg Kev, the Queens native shared that he envisioned stepping back from the microphone and moving into an executive role, while Cam’ron would become the show’s new face. N.O.R.E. believed the Harlem icon’s charisma and storytelling ability would suit Drink Champs, a platform known for its raw conversations with hip-hop’s biggest names.

At the time, N.O.R.E. noticed Cam’ron exploring podcasting and saw an opportunity for Drink Champs to evolve without losing its unfiltered spirit. His proposal reflected deep respect for Cam’s talent and a belief that Cam could bring fresh energy to the show.

However, the idea never moved forward. When N.O.R.E. approached him, Cam’ron made it clear he wanted to build something of his own. “He thought how I thought,” N.O.R.E. said, describing Cam’s decision to create original content rather than take over an established brand.

N.O.R.E. & Cam’Ron Drink Champs

Cam’ron’s choice led him to launch two hit series that have since made their mark. It Is What It Is, co-hosted with Ma$e, mixes sports commentary with hip-hop insight and humor.

His solo project, Talk With Flee, gives Cam a platform to showcase his wit and unique perspective. Both shows highlight his ability to connect with audiences across genres, drawing fans from music, sports, and culture.

N.O.R.E.’s comments reflect the mutual respect between two veterans who understand the value of authenticity. Rather than blending their brands, each chose to follow his own creative path, contributing to hip-hop’s growing influence in the podcast world. Their parallel successes demonstrate how artists continue to shape culture beyond the music, using digital platforms to tell their stories in their own voices.

While the imagined pairing of Cam’ron and Drink Champs never came to pass, the revelation underscores how both artists stayed true to their visions. N.O.R.E. remains at the helm of Drink Champs, which continues to thrive as a cultural staple.