Cam'ron Labels Doc Rivers An "Uncle Tom" As Glen Davis Reflects On His Clippers Career

Cam'ron trolled Doc Rivers during a recent interview with former Los Angeles Clippers star Glen Davis for his Talk With Flee podcast. The two had been discussing Davis' time playing for Rivers in L.A. and how their relationship soured. Davis recalled Rivers pulling him from a game and a heated interaction that ensured.
He recalled: "I say, 'Doc, what you brought me here [for], man? I'm trying to ball, like I'm trying to play.' He looks at me and says, 'Go to the back!' At first I didn't want to to move, I said, 'I'm not going nowhere. You're not about to kick me off.' And then when he got the security…in the middle of a game…for coming off the court and saying, 'Hey, Doc what you brought me here for man. I want to ball. Come on let me eat." He added that Rivers was struggling under the pressure of serving as head coach and team president. “He was trying to save his own ass,” he claimed. “I think he was all doing it for himself, like…And, you know, when you’re the president, you can go sign your son.” Cam remarked: “And give him millions of dollars that he might not deserve.”
Glen Davis Reflects On Doc Rivers
At one point, Cam describes Rivers as loving white players, which prompts Davis to add: "Doc likes white guys…he love them…He like Black guys too but a white guy that can shoot." Davis then agrees with Cam's assessment of him as an "Uncle Tom."
It's far from the first time Cam has criticized Rivers. Back in February 2024, Cam called out the coach for trading his son, Austin Rivers. “He (Doc) traded you n***a cuz it was business,” he said. “He traded his son-in-law too. Doc the only n***a who traded his son and son-in-law and said, ‘I got to keep my job’… When he was asked to trade you, you were traded.” Cam's also clowned him on multiple occasions for failing to win another championship since the Boston Celtics' run in 2008.