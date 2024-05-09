Glen Davis Sentenced To 40 Months In Prison For Scheme To Fraud NBA Healthcare System

Sports Academy Foundation 50 For 50
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: NBA Champion Glen Davis and Jasmine Jay attends the Sports Academy Foundation 50 For 50 at Manhattan Country Club on July 13, 2017 in Manhattan Beach, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Big Baby Davis finally sentenced for health care scheme.

Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis was recently sentenced to prison by a federal judge. The judge sentenced Davis on charges that he embezzled a significant sum of money from the NBA's healthcare plan. In November 2023, Davis was found guilty of participating in a purported plot to cheat the NBA's Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. On Thursday, a New York judge ordered the former Boston Celtics champion to serve 40 months in prison. Davis was also mandated to spend three years of supervised release; he had been facing a potential 20-year jail sentence in this case. Furthermore, the judge further ordered him to make restitution of $80,000.

Twenty individuals, including former players Will Bynum, Terrence Williams, and Keyon Dooling, were indicted for submitting fraudulent claims for reimbursement to the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan for operations and medical services that never materialized. Davis is one of these individuals. Furthermore, Terrence Williams, a former first-round draft pick, was believed to be the scheme's architect. In August of last year, he received a 10-year prison term. Additionally, Bynum was ordered to pay $183,000 in reparations and received an 18-month prison stay in April.

Glen Davis Sentenced To 40 Months In Prison

Glen Davis was found guilty of wire fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to conduct wire fraud, and conspiracy to make false claims. He could have spent twenty years behind bars. When the convictions were announced, the Southern District of New York released a statement. They stated that the scheme's participants had generated over $5 million in illegal profits. When investigators were able to show through cellular data that Davis was, in fact, in Las Vegas at the time, he submitted $132,000 worth of claims, including $ 27,200 for dental care in Beverly Hills, according to reports.

Throughout his eight NBA seasons, Glen Davis averaged eight points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic. Representing LSU, Davis was selected in the second round of the 2007 NBA Draft. He played for the Celtics during their 2008 NBA championship run. Davis finished fourth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2011–12. Overall, its a disappointing situation for Davis and the NBA.

