Pat Riley Tells Jimmy Butler To "Keep His Mouth Shut" Over Celtics Comments

Jimmy Butler missed the Miami Heat's first-round playoff matchup with the Boston Celtics after suffering an injury in the Play-in against the Sixers. The Miami Heat went on to get eliminated by the Celtics 4 games to 1 as they struggled to generate any offense. The Heat were the 8-seed once again. Last Year, they were the 8-seed and went all the way to the NBA finals, ultimately losing to the Denver Nuggets. Jimmy Butler has recently made some comments about the playoff field, saying if he was healthy, it would be a different story. Miami Heat boss Pat Riley thinks Butler shouldn't be talking.

Butler made some comments over the weekend about the Boston Celtics. Butler said of the number 1-seed in the east, "If I was playing, Boston would be at home." He continued calling out the New York Knicks, saying, "New York damn sure would be (expletive) at home." It's tough talk from Butler, whose MCL injury sidelined him in the playoffs. Pat Riley, not one for nonsense or woulda-coulda-shoulda talk, did not like the comments at all.

Pat Riley Says Jimmy Butler Should Be Quiet

Asked about Butler's remarks on Monday, Riley made it clear he did not think the comments were funny at all. "For him to say that, I thought, 'Is that Jimmy trolling, or is that Jimmy serious?'" Riley said during his end-of-season press conference. "If you're not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut." It's unnecessary comments that only serve as fuel for the other teams. Pat Knows that the important talking goes on on the court, and Jimmy Butler isnt playing, so he should be quiet.

The Jimmy Butler era in Miami might be over. There is speculation that his time is up in Miami, and with teams looking for an all-star wing, he is wanted elsewhere. Butler could reunite with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. All in all, Miami doesn't do funny business. Pat Riely doesn't allow players to become distractions. No one is bigger than the organization, and this is a firm reminder of that.

