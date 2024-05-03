Charles Barkley Could Become A Free Agent If TNT Loses The NBA

Amidst the potential of a new player in the NBA rights game, Charles Barkley has options. It has been reported that Comcast is reportedly putting up a $2.5 billion annual bid to get NBA rights from Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT. Games would air on NBC and Peacock and no longer on TNT. Where does this potential deal leave Charles Barkley and his iconic crew from Inside The NBA? Barkley knows his options and has a lan if Turner Sports loses the NBA.

The potential loss of NBA rights could spell a significant change in the future of Shaq, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Charles Barkley at TNT. In a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Barkley acknowledged the mounting stress as they await TNT's decision, which is rumored to be imminent. For NBA fans, Inside the NBA is a staple. It's the most engaging pre-game halftime and post-game show by a wide margin. Just reflect on all the memorable moments from the first round of this year's playoffs.

Charles Barkley Has Options

It's nerve-racking for everybody. It's very stressful, but I don't think anybody knows," Barkley told Patrick. "I love TNT. I hope we keep it, but right now – I talked to Ernie last night, I think they're gonna make a decision by the end of the day and I don't think any of us know what that decision is gonna be…but it's very stressful at work right now." Barkley has the ability to leave TNT as a free agent if the network loses its NBA rights. Charles is not comforted by the fact that he might have to enter free agency.

It is looking more and more likely that Inside The NBA may not be around for much longer. At least in its current iteration. Being on TNT is one of the main factors the show is able to get away with everything they do. It's more like a late-night talk show on HBO than a manicured sports show. NBA fans should cherish these last remaining playoff games Inside the NBA will cover. Overall, If the deal does go through, Charles Barkley and his crew had a hell of a run.

