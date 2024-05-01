Charles Barkley Speaks On Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Dating Larsa Pippen

Charles Barkley is busy covering the NBA playoffs, but he stopped by Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay. The podcast is a breeding ground for viral moments and social media discourse. Barkley was asked about his old friend Michael Jordan. Barkely used to be close to Micheal, but the two of them grew apart and never reconciled as friends. Sharpe asked Barkley about Jordan's son Marcus Jordan dating MJ's teammate Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa. All in all, it's safe to say Chuck isn't a fan of the whole situation.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been a celebrity couple for over a year. Earlier this year, it looked like the couple had split, but they have since rekindled their romance. Marcus and Larsa appeared together on the reality TV competition show Traitors, so they are clearly trying to get the most out of their relationship. Charles Barkley is not having it. Chuck explained how bad he felt for MJ and Scottie Pippen when Shannon Sharpe asked about the situation. The Hall of Famer and NBA personality is not one to mince words, and he didn't hold back how he felt.

Charles Barkley "Feels Bad" For Michel Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Charles Barkley doesn't approve of Jordan's son and Pippen's ex-wife being involved romantically. Especially following the fallout between Scottie and MJ. "I feel bad for Michael, I feel bad for Scottie," Chuck said to Sharpe. "That is so messy. I don't like messy because when it's messy, everybody has an opinion on it. And you know, the internet is not a place for messy." Chuck brought out the fact that children are involved, which complicates matters further since they might become the target of vicious individuals on the internet. He concluded, "I just hate messy and it's just really messy. And there are no winners, there's only losers."

The Inside the NBA analyst went on to say that, in his opinion, MJ and Scottie's friendship would never be the same. The fact that they shared six NBA titles and have beefed with each other is one thing. Add on the fact that Jordan's son is dating Pippen's ex-wife. Chuck told Shannon that winning a championship means you're bonded for life. Barkley said, "If I had won six championships with somebody, I would think, 'Man, we blood brothers for life.'" Ultimately, it seems like Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are going to be a thing for a while.

