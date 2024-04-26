Charles Barkley Calls Out "Fools" In The Media Following Lakers Game 3 Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost 11 straight games to the Denver Nuggets. The LeBron James-led Lakers once again squandered a double-digit lead to the defending champions and lost 112 - 105. Despite Struggling all season and only achieving the 7th seed in the West, The Lakers were one of the most hyped teams in the media. Talking heads made it seem like the Lakers had a chance to win the title. One media personality who has been consistent in his criticism of the Lakers is the great Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley took a victory lap last night as the Lakers are pretty much guaranteed to be eliminated from the playoffs. Barkley spent the entire year telling people the Lakers and the Warriors were not good. He has constantly asserted that the media overrated the two teams. The star power of LeBron and Steph Curry has plenty to do with the teams being overrated. Both teams are a draw for fans and make things easy to cover. Sir Charles was not having it and felt vindicated last night and put on quite the show as always.

Charles Barkley Excited By Lakers Loss

Charles Barkley was in rare form after the Laker's loss. The camera closed in on him, and he hilariously proclaimed, “I just want to say to all you people who’ve been kissing up to the Lakers and the Warriors all year talking about ‘they gonna make a run.’ Know where they gonna run to? The Bahamas.” he then lamented the “fools” at other networks like ESPN who overrated the Lakers and Warriors. He said I told y’all all along. … I get tired of these fools on the other network. … I told y’all, the Lakers and the Warriors both stink.”

Like a lot of fans, Chuck has had it with the coverage of the Lakers and the Warriors. To many, it seemed like networks like ESPN were more concerned about the play-in race than the intense race for the No.1 seed in the West. Charles had to get his point across while he could because he won’t be able to gloat after game four since it'll be on ABC. Inside the NBA is must-watch TV for basketball fans, and Charles Barkley is at his best when he is being a hater.

