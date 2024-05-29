The Sixers Are Rumored To Be Willing To Give Jimmy Butler A Max Contract

Following a disappointing season, the Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for a major offseason. With only Joel Embiid and Paul Reed having contracts until the summer, the team is likely to invest heavily in Tyrese Maxey to support their MVP Embiid. The organization has significant financial resources this summer and is reportedly eyeing a potential reunion with Miami’s superstar, Jimmy Butler. The organization would be willing and able to offer Jimmy Butler a max deal should the Miami Heat trade him. They wouldn't mind spending it on an old friend, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jimmy Butler played for the Sixers in the past. Many feel like it was a mistake to let him go in favor of Ben Simmons. All in all, Butler may be headed back to his old stomping grounds. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “The Sixers view him as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency. And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami.”

The Sixers Want Jimmy Butler On A Max Deal

Butler finds himself in an odd situation where he can sign a two-year maximum deal but cannot become a free agent until the following summer. In spite of this, Pat Riley gave the impression that he is not in a rush to try to move Butler or to pay his All-Star guard, who turns 35 in September. Jimmy Butler is in control of the situation. He might decide to apply some pressure to the organization to trade him.

The fact that Butler, of course, was a player for the Sixers before the organization acquired him in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves after he forced his way out heightens the intrigue surrounding this situation. However, following that year, he became a free agent and was sent to Miami in a sign-and-trade. Nevertheless, he only played 55 games and went on one playoff run with the franchise. Over the years, Embiid and Butler have continued to be complimentary to one another, even after he departed the club. Overall, we could see Jimmy Butler return to Philly and try and win a championship with Embiid.

