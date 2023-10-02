Jimmy Butler Debuts New Hairstyle, Reveals Plans For Country Music Album

Jimmy Butler is a phenomenal basketball player, and everyone should probably already know that by now. Overall, he is someone who gets his team going in the playoffs, and it has led to two NBA Finals appearances. Unfortunately, Butler has yet to win an NBA title with his squad. Despite attempts to get Damian Lillard in the offseason, it was the Bucks who ended up getting him. Now, Butler has a tough task ahead, but he is ready to go after it.

Today was NBA Media Day, and teams around the league were having players conduct photoshoots. Last season, Butler made waves for his hairstyle during media day; a hairstyle that he immediately abandoned when the season started. Subsequently, it seems like Butler has tried to recreate some of that magic as he came into media day with straightened hair. Fans immediately recognized Butler was simply going for what he tried back in 2022. However, this time around, he may have been even more successful.

Jimmy Butler Tries Something New

Perhaps the hair can be explained by his desire to release a country music album. While talking to Rolling Stone, Butler revealed his love of the genre and how he has been working on an album. He even has a plethora of songs written and completed. "I don’t want to tell anyone who I’ve been writing with because then it’ll ruin the surprise," Butler explained. "Now, I’m in the lab writing and producing country music. We got some real artists and songwriters. We probably got around 45 tracks right now, and I hope to go write some more. There’s definitely going to be an album."

Whether or not this album actually comes out, remains to be seen. However, it is crystal clear that things are getting very interesting on the NBA front these days. For Miami, the goal remains to be a championship contender, even with other teams getting significantly better. Let us know your thoughts on Butler and his goals, in the comments section below.

