Jimmy Butler Debuts New Hairstyle, Reveals Plans For Country Music Album

Jimmy Butler always has fun on media day.

BYAlexander Cole
Jimmy Butler Debuts New Hairstyle, Reveals Plans For Country Music Album

Jimmy Butler is a phenomenal basketball player, and everyone should probably already know that by now. Overall, he is someone who gets his team going in the playoffs, and it has led to two NBA Finals appearances. Unfortunately, Butler has yet to win an NBA title with his squad. Despite attempts to get Damian Lillard in the offseason, it was the Bucks who ended up getting him. Now, Butler has a tough task ahead, but he is ready to go after it.

Today was NBA Media Day, and teams around the league were having players conduct photoshoots. Last season, Butler made waves for his hairstyle during media day; a hairstyle that he immediately abandoned when the season started. Subsequently, it seems like Butler has tried to recreate some of that magic as he came into media day with straightened hair. Fans immediately recognized Butler was simply going for what he tried back in 2022. However, this time around, he may have been even more successful.

Read More: Jimmy Butler Takes Shoe To The Face During China Tour

Jimmy Butler Tries Something New

Perhaps the hair can be explained by his desire to release a country music album. While talking to Rolling Stone, Butler revealed his love of the genre and how he has been working on an album. He even has a plethora of songs written and completed. "I don’t want to tell anyone who I’ve been writing with because then it’ll ruin the surprise," Butler explained. "Now, I’m in the lab writing and producing country music. We got some real artists and songwriters. We probably got around 45 tracks right now, and I hope to go write some more. There’s definitely going to be an album."

Whether or not this album actually comes out, remains to be seen. However, it is crystal clear that things are getting very interesting on the NBA front these days. For Miami, the goal remains to be a championship contender, even with other teams getting significantly better. Let us know your thoughts on Butler and his goals, in the comments section below.

Read More: Jimmy Butler Reacts To Damian Lillard Trade, Wants Bucks Investigated For Tampering

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.