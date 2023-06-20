Jimmy Butler is easily one of the best players in the league when it comes time for the postseason. Although he hasn’t been able to win an NBA title, there is no doubt that he wills his teams to victory. Overall, the Miami Heat had no business being in the NBA Finals this season. That said, they were still able to make it all the way. It was a truly incredible run that showcased how important it is to have a well-rounded team. While the Finals were a wash, they at least put up a good fight.

Subsequently, the Denver Nuggets are currently being seen as contenders and even favorites for next year. However, very few people are giving the Heat a chance in 2023-24. Mostly, this is due to the fact that they were an eighth seed this past season. Typically, runs like this one take a bit of luck and are hard to replicate. That said, Butler is still very happy with his team’s efforts. He explained as such in a recent Instagram video, where he congratulated his teammates on an amazing season.

Jimmy Butler Speaks

He noted that an NBA season is an incredibly difficult thing to get through. Moreover, he revealed that there aren’t any teammates in the world that he would rather go through the journey with. While losing in the NBA Finals surely stung a bit, the path to those Finals was something to behold. Furthermore, it is something that he is going to remember for the rest of his life. It’s a great message that fans can surely be proud of.

Soon, the NBA offseason will begin and teams will be able to make changes to their rosters. The Heat is a team that is being hit with numerous rumors. For instance, some believe they will be going after Damian Lillard. Only time will tell whether or not that is the case. Let us know what you think of this, in the comments section below.

