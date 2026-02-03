Jalen Hurts Wants NBA YoungBoy To Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice
Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterrback Jalen Hurts (1) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jalen Hurts and several other NFL players discussed their ideal halftime show ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts says he wants to see NBA YoungBoy headline a future Super Bowl Halftime Show. He shared the idea while speaking with reporters at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday. "YoungBoy, he'll turn it up for sure," the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback said.

Other players named NBA YoungBoy as well, such as Dallas Cowboys teammates George Pickens and Quinnen Williams. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey named Led Zeppelin, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson went with Kaytranada, and Detroit Lions runningback Jahmyr Gibbs selected the late Michael Jackson, who performed at Super Bowl XXVII in 1993.

When The Shade Room posted the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments section shared their picks. "YB is the only right answer, he the only one who gon turn the stadium up," one user wrote. Another added: "Kaytranda is actually a really solid pick based off the guests he’d have."

Read More: Jalen Hurts Wears Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" Cleats On MNF

NFL players haven’t been the only celebrities to express who they want to see perform at the Super Bowl. Boosie Badazz recently weighed in on the topic on social media, arguing that Chris Brown is deserving of the opportunity. "DO WE NEED TO CAMPAIGN FOR CHRIS BROWN TO PERFORM AT A SUPERBOWL? SO MANY YEARS IVE SEEN SO MANY DIFFERENT ARTIST PERFORM," Boosie wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "NO CB? NOT COOL AT ALL, BETTER YET #DISRESPECTFUL U GREAT N OUR EYES MY G."

Who Is Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8. He hasn't confirmed a setlist for the show, and it remains unclear who he will be bringing out as guest performers during his set. The show will come one week after he won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

The Super Bowl itself will feature the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. The game is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, in which the Pats won 28-24 after Malcolm Butler's iconic interception at the goal line to seal the game.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Wants Chris Brown To Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
