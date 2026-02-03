Jalen Hurts says he wants to see NBA YoungBoy headline a future Super Bowl Halftime Show. He shared the idea while speaking with reporters at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday. "YoungBoy, he'll turn it up for sure," the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback said.

Other players named NBA YoungBoy as well, such as Dallas Cowboys teammates George Pickens and Quinnen Williams. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey named Led Zeppelin, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson went with Kaytranada, and Detroit Lions runningback Jahmyr Gibbs selected the late Michael Jackson, who performed at Super Bowl XXVII in 1993.

When The Shade Room posted the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments section shared their picks. "YB is the only right answer, he the only one who gon turn the stadium up," one user wrote. Another added: "Kaytranda is actually a really solid pick based off the guests he’d have."

NFL players haven’t been the only celebrities to express who they want to see perform at the Super Bowl. Boosie Badazz recently weighed in on the topic on social media, arguing that Chris Brown is deserving of the opportunity. "DO WE NEED TO CAMPAIGN FOR CHRIS BROWN TO PERFORM AT A SUPERBOWL? SO MANY YEARS IVE SEEN SO MANY DIFFERENT ARTIST PERFORM," Boosie wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "NO CB? NOT COOL AT ALL, BETTER YET #DISRESPECTFUL U GREAT N OUR EYES MY G."

Who Is Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8. He hasn't confirmed a setlist for the show, and it remains unclear who he will be bringing out as guest performers during his set. The show will come one week after he won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

The Super Bowl itself will feature the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. The game is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, in which the Pats won 28-24 after Malcolm Butler's iconic interception at the goal line to seal the game.