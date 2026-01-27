Antonio Brown Hits Stefon Diggs With A Homophobic Slur Over His Back Tattoo

Antonio Brown trolled Stefon Diggs as he and the New England Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Antonio Brown dropped a homophobic slur on social media, Sunday night, in response to the New England Patriots sharing a picture of Stefon Diggs. In the picture, a lower back tattoo is visible on Diggs' body. "F****t of the Year Candidate," Brown wrote in response on X (formerly Twitter). "Leopard Tramp Stamp automatic qualifier."

When Live Bitez shared the post on Instagram, fans called out Brown in the comments section. "Mind you he's fighting an attempted murder case, but is worried about a CURRENT NFL football player," one user wrote, referencing Brown's ongoing legal trouble. Another countered: "The guy posting it has a naked AI pick of himself flexing as his pfp sooooo I think that tops it."

Who Is Playing In The Super Bowl?

The New England Patriots' viral picture of Stefon Diggs comes after the team advanced to the Super Bowl following a win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship on Sunday. They'll be taking on the Seattle Seahawks, who bested the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship. The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, in which the Pats won 28-24 after a legendary interception by Malcolm Butler at the goal line to seal the game.

After the Super Bowl, Diggs will make an appearance in court for his arraignment over a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault. His former private chef told police that he allegedly attacked her during an argument over her financial compensation. He has already denied the allegations and maintains his innocence.

As for his personal life, Diggs has been dating Cardi B over the last year. She has joined him in celebrating the Patriots' success throughout the playoffs. "We're going to the Super Bowl," she exclaimed on the field after the AFC Championship, as shown in a video the Pats shared on social media.

