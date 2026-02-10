GloRilla’s Sister Leaks Mother’s Alleged Angry Texts About The Rapper

BY Caroline Fisher
GloRilla Sister Leaks Texts
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards
GloRilla's sister is not backing down since accusing the "TGIF" performer of financially neglecting their family.

GloRilla is currently wrapped up in some serious family drama, as earlier this month, her sister Victoria took to social media to put her on blast. She alleges that the femcee has been neglecting their family financially, leaving them to fend for themselves while she makes millions.

"Yall think she this upright a*s person when she really not ain't fwu since she got on adn I'm constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain't fwu at all," she wrote. "Gloria Woods call my bluff it's been 4years why the media haven't seen your siblings? And don't say cause you protecting us cause we still in Memphis it's cause you talk about our struggles and you don't fwu!!!! na let's clock it."

It wasn't long before Glo fired back by sharing a series of text messages she received from her mother. In them, her mother makes it clear how grateful she is to have her daughter's financial support.

GloRilla Family Drama

She later went live to expose Victoria for some of the things she allegedly did to her when they were younger. Allegedly, this includes putting her in jail for a week, trying to shoot her, and more.

“I ain’t gone talk about half the stuff you did, just leave it alone,” she said. “You doing you right now, keep doing you, [but] keep my family out of it, [and] keep me out of it…My people [that] I f*ck wit, they straight.”

Now, Victoria has hopped online once again, this time doing some exposing of her own. In a clip shared by The Shade Room, she reveals some alleged messages from their mother, in which she appears to be upset with Glo. In one of them, she allegedly calls her daughter out for leaving her family hanging after inviting them to an awards show, and for making them ask for money despite offering to retire them.

"Your actions towards me and the family are so very disrespectful," she allegedly wrote. At the time of writing, GloRilla has not publicly responded to her sister's video.

