victoria woods
GloRilla Shares Thankful Texts From Her Mom As Sister Claims She's Leaving Them Poor
GloRilla's sister, Victoria Woods, has been putting her on blast on social media for allegedly abandoning their family.
Zachary Horvath
February 05, 2026