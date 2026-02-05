Family tensions are brewing between GloRilla (Gloria Woods) and her sister Victoria Woods. The latter has been going viral online for her rants about her superstar sibling allegedly not helping anyone in their nucleus financially speaking. Victoria's rampage has mostly gone down on Facebook within the last 24 hours and amid her flurry of posts, she says that all of Glo's past good deeds aren't what they seem to be.

For example, this past November, the Grammy-nominated femcee gave her dad a Jaguar as a retirement gift after working nearly three decades for the U.S. Postal Service. According to Victoria, it's been sitting idle because he allegedly can't afford fuel. "[...] that jag she gave him don't even have no gas in it let's talk about it!!!!"

However, this whole debacle started about 20 hours ago with this post. "I'll Really Go Live And Expose Yall Favorite Rapper!! Same Mom, Same Dad, 10 Siblings!!" she begins.

"Yall think she this upright a*s person when she really not ain't fwu since she got on adn I'm constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain't fwu at all. Gloria Woods call my bluff it's been 4years why the media haven't seen your siblings? And don't say cause you protecting us cause we still in Memphis it's cause you talk about our struggles and you don't fwu!!!! na let's clock it."

Victoria proceeds to say their dad is borrowing money from their mom and their mother is borrowing from her. She also claims that GloRilla is prioritizing her friends over her blood.

GloRilla Responds To Her Sister

After claiming that a "back up a*s dancer" of the hitmaker had been challenging her allegations, she hopped on a Facebook Live to air out her frustrations some more while also bringing Glo's label boss, Yo Gotti into the fray.

She didn't call him out but she did claim that when he was signing her to CMG, Victoria, nor no other sibling was present for that moment.

Glo heard her sister's claims but didn't retaliate with anger or verbal violence. Instead, she shared some text messages from her mom per Akademiks TV and The Shade Room. In them, the rapper's mother expresses deep gratitude for everything she's done for them.

"Thank You so very very much!!! Really didn't want to ask because you already do so much for us. I thank you so very very much for all that you do. I don't take it for granted at all!"