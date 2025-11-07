GloRilla Surprises Her Dad With A Luxury Car to Celebrate His Retirement

GloRilla just reminded everyone that success hits different when you can give back to the people who helped you get there. The Memphis rapper recently surprised her father with a brand-new luxury car in honor of his retirement. The heartwarming moment is going viral across social media.

According to videos posted on Wednesday (Nov. 5), the "F.N.F." rapper gifted her dad the car to celebrate his 29-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. Family and friends gathered to witness the moment as GloRilla presented a shiny white Jaguar during the father's retirement party in Memphis.

The emotional exchange quickly spread across social media. Fans applauded the rapper’s heartfelt gesture and called it a full-circle moment for one of hip-hop’s fastest-rising stars. "To be able to do these things for your parents is a blessing… I love it," one person wrote in TheShadeRoom's comment section.

GloRilla Shares The Heartfelt Moment Online

The gesture adds another wholesome chapter to GloRilla’s story. Since breaking through in 2022 with "F.N.F. (Let’s Go)" and earning a Grammy nomination, GloRilla has maintained a strong connection to her Memphis roots and family values. This is something fans admire deeply.

As fans continue to celebrate her success, GloRilla has also been turning heads for another reason. Her budding romance with NBA star Brandon Ingram has been a hot topic lately. The rapper hasn’t been shy about showing love to her man, recently going public with their relationship in several playful moments online.