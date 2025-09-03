GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Confirm Their Romance By Going Instagram Official

glorilla
Dec 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) reacts to making a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew via Imagn Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: GloRilla poses with BMI Impact Award onstage during the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BMI)
GloRilla and Brandon Ingram first sparked dating rumors in late July while at a nightclub in Mexico to celebrate Glo's 26th birthday.

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram are officially official! The Memphis superstar and Toronto Raptors hooper are the newest couple of this type following Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson. B.I. was the one to end the dating rumors per The Neighborhood Talk as he shared a massive carousel.

Amid all of his solo images to commemorate his 28th birthday was a shot of them inside of some form of transportation. It's a goofy buy cute photo and it appears that they have no issues being themselves around one another. "A lot of shit done changed [purple heart emoji] 28 [sun emoji]," Ingram captioned the collage.

Big Glo got into the comments section of Brandon's post, dropping three heart eye emojis. Fans underneath The Neighborhood Talk repost are loving the new couple with one user writing, "[two heart eye emojis] They are cute together."

"He fine too okayyyy [three fire emojis]," adds another. "Get em Glo! [two fire emojis]," another types.

Megan has yet to share her thoughts on the news, but we have to imagine she'll be happy for her "Wanna Be" collaborator.

For those wondering, GloRilla and Brandon Ingram have been linked since late July. Although, some say they have been aware of one another for longer.

GloRilla & Brandon Ingram

But in all honesty, rumblings of them being an item didn't really pick up until their night out at a club in Mexico. GloRilla and Ingram rolled in together to celebrate her turning 26. Photos from their evening surfaced online and they were getting cozy with each other.

The GLORIOUS rapper was seen wrapping her arms around Brandon's neck and tearing it up on the dancefloor. Bystanders there claimed that they nabbed a section at Balam as well. Moreover, it was reported by TMZ that the soon-to-be couple at the time left around 3 a.m. together.

Overall, this is great news for GloRilla and Brando Ingram and are wishing them the best as they grow their love!

