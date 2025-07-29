GloRilla Knows She's "Special" In New Snippet Amid Brandon Ingram Dating Chatter

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
GloRilla opens for Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' at the Moody Center in Austin Thursday, June 13, 2024. © Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
GloRilla is still in Mexico celebrating her 26th birthday and doing so by giving fans something to anticipate with a new snippet.

GloRilla has been partying it up in Mexico lately. That's because on July 28, the superstar rapper turned 26! It seems she's having a great time. It happened to be perfect timing because the Memphis native was arrested almost a week ago in Georgia.

She was hit with two felony drug charges after police discovered weed in one of closets. The only reason they stumbled upon it is because an attempted burglary went down while she wasn't home. GloRilla and her legal team both took the time to put the authorities on blast.

The former sounded off on X, giving fans the "tea." "CRAZY!!" My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game. & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects, they focus on some cannabis 1. So no I wasn’t busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home. Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea."

She did post a $22,000 bond shortly after.

So, yes, it was a hectic few days leading up to her birthday bash in Mexico, but that's life sometimes.

GloRilla & Brandon Ingram

As we said she's been enjoying herself thoroughly and that has a lot do with spending some time with her rumored boo, Brandon Ingram. The two were seen at a nightclub dancing and getting quite comfortable with each other.

Eyewitnesses claim that her security team was shutting down those trying to snap pictures or take videos of them. Neither GloRilla nor the NBA forward have spoken about it. But they are certainly a pair to watch out for as the days progress.

Feeding into the rumors right now though is a new song snippet. The Neighborhood Talk caught her previewing a song presumably titled "Special" on social media. She did so while twerking up a storm with her and her friends at what looks to be a resort.

She repeats on the chorus "I know I'm special" which has us thinking she was inspired by this potential romance with the Toronto Raptor. A release date hasn't been set for it but be ready for new material coming down the pipe sooner than later.

