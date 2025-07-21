GloRilla Has The WNBA All-Star Teams Dancing With Turnt Up Halftime Show At 2025 All-Star Game

GloRilla took over center court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night with a commanding halftime performance at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The Memphis-born rapper brought Southern energy and undeniable charisma to one of the league’s biggest nights. She delivered a show that blended bold style with undeniable stage presence.

Introduced by ESPN’s Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, and Andraya Carter, GloRilla stepped out wearing a custom Gatorade varsity jacket. The one-of-a-kind piece paid tribute to her breakout hit “Let Her Cook."

The track’s title stitched across the back and a Gatorade towel tucked into the hood. She kicked off the set with that very single, immediately igniting the crowd as fans rose to their feet.

Flanked by a team of synchronized dancers, GloRilla moved seamlessly through recent favorites like “Typa” and “TGIF.” The performance had WNBA stars lining the court, including Brittney Sykes and Angel Reese, who rapped along. Their reactions mirrored the energy of the packed arena as GloRilla kept momentum building.

GloRilla WNBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

She closed with “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” her platinum-certified collaboration with Sexyy Red. The track, a Billboard Hot 100 top 20 hit, capped the halftime show with a high-octane finish. The crowd roared.

Her presence extended beyond her performance. Tracks like “Hollon” pulsed through the arena throughout the night, keeping her sound woven into the event's atmosphere.

Earlier, rapper BIA kicked off festivities with her single “We On Go” during player introductions, setting the tone with her own electrifying moment.

GloRilla now heads to Memphis for Glo Bash, her first major hometown concert, scheduled for Friday, July 25, at FedEx Forum. The show will feature performances from Rob49 and Muni Long, building anticipation for what’s shaping up to be a defining summer celebration.