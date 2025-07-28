GloRilla Brings Out Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, Muni Long & More At 1st Glo Bash

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 340 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 04: Glorilla performs on stage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
GloRilla has had an amazing run with collaborations in hip hop. Her resume includes Travis Scott, T-Pain, and Bossman DLow.

On July 25, GloRilla returned to Memphis not just as a rising star, but as the city’s new cultural cornerstone. 

The inaugural Glo Bash at a sold-out FedExForum, the 26-year-old rapper turned her birthday into a full-scale hometown celebration. A spectacle of defiance, pride, and Southern rap supremacy.

The event revived a tradition cemented by her CMG label boss and mentor Yo Gotti, whose Birthday Bash concerts once defined the Memphis summer. From local theaters to sold-out arenas, Gotti’s annual shows united generations of Southern hip-hop fans. His retirement from the stage in 2022 left space for a new torchbearer—one GloRilla has stepped into with conviction.

The lead-up to Glo Bash wasn’t without headlines. Just days before the show, the rapper—born Gloria Hallelujah Woods—was arrested on felony drug charges in Georgia after police responding to a break-in at her Atlanta-area home allegedly found a large stash of marijuana.

But instead of shrinking from the attention, she capitalized on it. At the concert, fans snapped up limited-edition merch featuring her mugshot, flipping controversy into branding with savvy irreverence.

MORE: GloRilla Releases Mugshot Merch At Her First Post-Arrest Concert

GloRilla’s Glo Bash

The show itself was pure theater. Opening with a biographical short film, GloRilla rose from a two-story platform in a black-and-gold ensemble, her energy electric from the first bar. Over the course of 20-plus songs, she delivered a performance as sharp as it was celebratory, commanding the stage with a mix of grit and charisma.

A parade of high-profile guests turned the concert into a Southern rap summit. Kodak Black, Rob49, and BossMan Dlow brought raw intensity. Muni Long slowed the pace with a duet on “Don’t Deserve.” Sexyy Red ignited a frenzy with “Whatchu Kno About Me,” while Big Boogie and Moneybagg Yo anchored key moments with Memphis pride. In the finale, Yo Gotti emerged for a blistering rendition of “Pull Up,” passing the torch in real time to his most dynamic protégé.

Glo Bash wasn’t just a birthday concert—it was a coronation. In a city that birthed legends, GloRilla now commands the main stage. Her voice is bold, her vision clear, and her moment is now.

MORE: GloRilla Addresses Arrest & Drug Charges While Dragging Police

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.6K
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 Music GloRilla Has The WNBA All-Star Teams Dancing With Turnt Up Halftime Show At 2025 All-Star Game 1.5K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.7K
Comments 0