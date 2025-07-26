GloRilla Releases Mugshot Merch At Her First Post-Arrest Concert

GloRilla was arrested on two felony drug charges in Georgia earlier this week. She paid her $22,000 bond to be released shortly after.

She walked out to an excited crowd, making her entrance from the bleachers similar to Drake . Moreover, the outlets spotted her selling merch with her mugshot on it for $40. As we alluded to earlier, Travis did the same thing last year when he got arrested in Miami for disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

Her attorneys were hot as well. "The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become. Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group who grabbed high-value jewelry. [They took off] once they realized the home wasn’t vacant."

Similar to artists like Travis Scott , for example, GloRilla is looking to make a profit off of her recent arrest. The Memphis femcee was arrested in Georgia on two felony drug charges. They included possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce. Police discovered the drugs inside of her closet while they were responding to a home invasion while she wasn't on the premises.

