GloRilla Speaks Out Against Shocking Arrest After Home Invasion

In July of this year, GloRilla's Georgia home was broken into while she was out of town. Shockingly, however, the incident led to her own arrest. Authorities alleged that they found a large amount of marijuana in the home and took her into custody shortly after. During a recent interview with WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden, the femcee shared her thoughts on the ordeal, making it clear that she sees it as an alleged breach of justice.

“I feel like me, and my brother and sister, we were victims in this situation,” she explained. “But somehow, they’re trying to paint us out to be suspects, and I just feel like it’s all the way wrong.”

"Over $700,000 of items were stolen from her home. So her brother and sister naturally called the police when this was all going on," Glo's attorney, Drew Findling, added. “The most egregious part is that there seems to be no movement whatsoever in this home invasion, but rather, within 24 hours, there were warrants for her arrest for a marijuana possession case. That’s unconscionable."

GloRilla Arrest

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; American rapper GloRilla performs at halftime during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following her July arrest, Glo took to X to vent, going off on police for how they handed the situation.

"CRAZY!!" she tweeted. "My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game. & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis 1. So no I wasn’t busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home. Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea."