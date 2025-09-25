GloRilla Isn't Afraid To Let The World Know She On NBA Star Brandon Ingram Bad

NBA star Brandon Ingram is GloRilla’s first high-profile relationship since she burst onto the scene in 2021.

GloRilla is letting the world know she’s head over heels for her boyfriend, NBA star Brandon Ingram.

The Memphis native sparked conversation this week after a viral clip showed her taking a call from Ingram while partying at a packed nightclub. In the video, GloRilla immediately lights up when she sees his name on the screen, smiling and laughing into the phone while a friend captures the sweet exchange on camera.

The moment quickly made its way across social media, with fans praising the rapper’s candid reaction. GloRilla even weighed in herself, hopping on X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the chatter. “Yes I’m on my man bad,” she wrote unapologetically, making it clear she had no intention of hiding her affection.

Supporters flooded the Shade Room’s comment section, applauding the rapper’s openness. “Real love and happiness changes your whole smile,” one Instagram user commented, while another added, “This the best feeling. They be on their best behavior the first six months.” 

Many shared stories of their own relationships, comparing her reaction to the thrill of late-night FaceTimes or public displays of affection.

GloRilla & Brandon Ingram

The couple’s relationship has been a growing topic of interest since July, when the two first fueled dating rumors during GloRilla’s birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas. At the time, TMZ cameras caught them holding hands, sparking speculation that they were more than friends. Since then, the pair have slowly gone public with glimpses into their romance.

Earlier this month, Ingram included GloRilla in a casual Instagram photo dump, featuring the rapper with her arm wrapped around him inside a sprinter van. She later returned the favor, sharing playful images of the pair together, including one where the NBA forward covered her eyes as she grinned at the camera.

Unlike many celebrity couples who keep their romances under wraps, GloRilla and Ingram appear comfortable sharing unpolished, genuine moments. For fans, those glimpses have only deepened the sense of rooting interest in their happiness. And for GloRilla, the joy is hard to miss.

Whether she’s answering his call in a crowded club or posting carefree snapshots, she seems content balancing a rising rap career with love offstage.

