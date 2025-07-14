Travis Scott & GloRilla Wobble And Wiggle All Over "JACKBOYS 2" Cut "SHYNE"

Travis Scott and GloRilla's Barrington Levy interpolation on "SHYNE" quickly became hip-hop Twitter's meme of the week.

JACKBOYS 2 is still getting all sorts of fan reactions online, and laughter is leading the way for Travis Scott and GloRilla fans everywhere. That's because of their new song "SHYNE," which would be one of the project's best bangers if the SpongeBob Krabby Patty announcer didn't show up for the chorus.

Jokes aside, the origin for these "wobbly, wiggly, woah" vocals is the Barrington Levy track "Here I Come." They're about as boisterous as the aggressive string-backed beat on here. Bun B and Vybz Kartel introduce some spoken word before the "WHERE WAS YOU" creative enters menacingly.

Flow-wise, this is pretty standard fare for Travis Scott, but the energy is on high and he's able to keep a consistent swing. Some piano chords and other instrumental embellishments definitely carry here, but that's until the Memphis femcee appears on the cut.

GloRilla has a lot of confidence on the cut, and a far more impressive verse and flow with double-take-worthy lines. Also, her more vivid energy matches with La Flame's measured croons very well, and they still give off a lot of Southern camaraderie.

But at the end of the day, we have no idea how to explain the chorus on here. It's one of the most fun moments on a divisive project, and we honestly wish there were more of those on here. We'll see just how long it takes for the meme to die. It'll probably wobble and wiggle its way out the door once the blue checks drag it out.

Travis Scott & GloRilla – "SHYNE"

Quotable Lyrics
Got booked overseas for a nice-a** fee, need some D, so I had to go to Canada first,
He nutted, I swallowed them kids so fast, had to f**k around, put out an Amber Alert,
It's 5AM, b***h, I'm up in the gym, but a lazy-a** h*e would discredit my work,
Word on the street, I'm the b***h with the heat, you wouldn't even believe what I charge for a verse

