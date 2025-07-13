Travis Scott's "JACKBOYS 2" Draws Mixed Fan Reactions Online

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 22: Special guest Travis Scott performs during Young Thug's set at the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Travis Scott and his record label dropped "JACKBOYS 2" on Sunday, and it is receiving very different reactions from person to person.

Travis Scott and the rest of his Cactus Jack record label dropped JACKBOYS 2, the follow-up to their highly popular first label compilation album. Scott has been a polarizing artist for years, and the reactions to his latest album are, unsurprisingly, not much different.

Of course, there are fans who love the album. There are artists on the project that some fans have not heard much from in recent years, like SoFaygo and Sheck Wes, so people were happy to hear from them again. Several of Scott's own performances received praise, such as the tracks "Kick Out" and "PBT" (which also features Vybz Kartel and Tyla). Fans also had positive words for Don Toliver, with one user likening him to 2018 LeBron James and calling him a "melodic cheat code."

Others were much less favorable in their assessments of JACKBOYS 2. Those who dislike the album appear to dislike it for Travis Scott's performances. Some fans think he's fallen off, with one saying he went from dropping some of the "best rap albums ever" to "ruining his own songs." One X post said he was the "first AI rapper." Others mentioned his new feud with Pusha T, maintaining that he should avoid a rap battle with Pusha after dissing him on the intro to the new album. Some also criticized the features, with 21 Savage's oddly mixed outing on "Kick Out" receiving the bulk of the negativity.

Despite the mixed reactions online, Scott's latest collaborative effort with his record label will likely perform well on the charts. The first JACKBOYS album capitalized on the heights Scott reached with ASTROWORLD, riding that momentum to a debut atop the Billboard 200. Check out some of the reactions to its sequel below.

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2 Fan Reactions

