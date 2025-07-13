Travis Scott's Jackboys Reunite For More Rage In Anticipated Sequel, "Jackboys 2"

The original Jackboys album included features from Pop Smoke and Young Thug. Travis Scott’s posse includes Don Toliver and Sheck Wes.

Travis Scott assembles the Jackboys, a Cactus Jack Records posse which includes Sheck Wes and Don Toliver, for the rowdy, rage-infested sequel album, titled Jackboys 2.

The 2019 follow-up features star-studded guest appearance by GloRilla, 21 Savage, and many more. Scott would release mulitple trailers on social media hours before the album's release on July 12.

Jackboys 2 also showcases talent from the extended Cactus Jack roster, including SoFaygo, Wallie the Sensei, and Chase B, reinforcing Scott’s commitment to platforming his label’s rising stars. The sequel doubles the amount of the original with the new album delivering 14 new songs compared to the original's 7. The album's lead up was a surprise to fans as Scott began teased snippets of the album process on social media throughout 2025.

La Flame rallied fans up on social media hours before the album's release. "@Spotify Lettttttssss Getttttt Ittttttt. The people we need yaaaaaa."

Fans would flood social media with excitement. Many alluded to the Jackboys 2's release as a disruption to the rollout of Clipse anticipated reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out.

The lead single, “2000 Excursion,” is a moody street track that fans alleged has a diss lyric directed at Pusha T. Travis and King Push exchanged comments on social media after the Clipse dropped "So Be It," which includes a line about Scott and his baby mama Kylie Jenner. The song also disses their mentor Kanye West, whom has children with Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian.

With Scott heading out on the Circus Maximus World Tour later this summer, the sequel revs up excitement for the international spectacle. Leaving opporunties for newfound hits to add to the setlist.

Jackboys 2 - Travis Scott & Jackboys

Official Tracklist

  1. JB2 Radio
  2. Champain & Vacay
  3. 2000 Excursion
  4. Kick Out
  5. Dumbo
  6. MM3
  7. Velour
  8. Contest
  9. ILMB
  10. Where Was You
  11. No Comments
  12. Beep Beep
  13. PBT
  14. Shyne
  15. Outside
  16. Can't Stop
  17. Florida Flow

