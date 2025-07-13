top-10-nike-air-force-1-collabs-that-broke-the-internet

The Nike Air Force 1 has always had the streets on lock. From its roots as a performance basketball shoe to its takeover of hip hop, fashion, and sneaker culture, the AF1 is a definite icon.

Some collabs turn heads, others shut down apps, crash websites, and spark huge resale prices. This list runs through the top 10 Nike Air Force 1 collabs that certainly broke the internet. Not just hype for hype’s sake, here are the ones that left a mark:

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 “Sail”

Image via Nike

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 “Sail” took the energy of his first AF1 collab and turned it up. Dropping in 2018, the “Sail” colorway kept the removable Swooshes, reflective details, and upside-down Cactus Jack branding, but gave it all a creamier, more wearable finish.

It looked like something you could rock every day if you could actually get your hands on a pair. The hype was immediate. Sites crashed and the resell exploded with this pair.

This wasn’t just a sneaker drop, it was a cultural event. It cemented Travis’s status as a real force in the sneaker world.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “MCA”

Image via Nike

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “MCA” dropped in 2019 and felt more like an art piece than a sneaker. Dressed in striking University Blue with a metallic silver Swoosh and Virgil Abloh’s signature zip-tie.

It was tied to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, a nod to both Abloh’s roots and influence. The rollout was chaotic and lowkey at the same time. Random SNKRS drops, surprise locations, and friends-and-family buzz added to the frenzy.

Getting a pair felt like winning the lottery. To this day, the “MCA” stands as one of the most coveted AF1s ever.

Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837”

Image via Nike

The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” was one of those drops that had everyone talking. Released in 2023, the black suede upper with a Tiffany blue Swoosh kept things minimal, maybe too minimal for some.

But the collab wasn’t just about the shoe. It was about the rollout. Custom sterling silver accessories, luxury packaging, and a price tag that matched the brand’s high-end image.

Some loved it, others didn't. Either way, it dominated timelines and headlines. When two icons link up, even subtle moves can cause big waves.

CLOT x Nike Air Force 1 “1WORLD”

Image via StockX

The CLOT x Nike Air Force 1 “1WORLD” dropped in 2009 and helped set the tone for what a meaningful collab could be. At first glance, it looked like a luxe red AF1 with a silky upper and subtle Chinese patterns.

But the twist? The upper was tear-away, revealing a hidden leather layer underneath. That element of discovery turned the sneaker into more than just a flex, it was a reflection of CLOT’s East-meets-West philosophy.

Years later, it still holds weight as one of the most creative AF1s ever, with a legacy that goes deeper than just hype.

KITH x Nike Air Force 1 “Tokyo”

Image via Nike

The KITH x Nike Air Force 1 “Tokyo” was clean, classic, and tough to get. Originally exclusive to KITH’s Tokyo flagship in 2020, the white leather upper came with subtle details that set it apart: a mini red Swoosh on the toe box, KITH branding on the quarter panel, and a navy velvet liner.

It wasn’t loud, but it didn’t need to be. The limited release, tied to the store opening, made it an instant collector’s item.

Resale soared, and for many, it became a quiet grail. Proof that sometimes the low-key designs still do the best!

Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 “Multi-Patent”

Image via Nike

The Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 “Multi-Patent” didn’t care about subtlety. This 2022 release went all-in on bold colors and glossy patent leather, mashing together purple, blue, orange, and more across mismatched panels.

It was loud, chaotic, and impossible to ignore. Undefeated has a long history with Nike, but this one felt like a statement.

Overall, this pair definitely got people talking. With so many other pairs featuring simple colorways, the “Multi-Patent” was a wild card that broke through the noise.

VLONE x Nike Air Force 1

Image via StockX

This pair came out in 2017 and instantly became one of the most elusive drops in AF1 history. With its black leather base, bright orange stitching, and oversized V branding on the heel, it was gritty and unapologetic. Also exactly what A$AP Bari wanted it to be.

Released only at pop-ups and never restocked, the shoe’s limited availability fueled the hype. The collab dropped at the peak of VLONE’s cultural moment, when A$AP Mob was everywhere and the streets were watching. It’s rare, it’s controversial, and it’s still one of the hardest AF1s to track down.

A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Air Force 1

Image via StockX

The A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Air Force 1 stripped the classic silhouette down to its bones. Designed by Samuel Ross, the 2018 collab ditched the leather for eco-friendly Flyleather and featured a minimal upper with no Swoosh stitching and an industrial feel.

The greys and clean lines made it look more like a design object than a traditional sneaker. It wasn’t for everyone, but that was the point.

Ross took the AF1’s legacy and pushed it into new territory, merging streetwear and high fashion in a way that helped redefine how sneakers could look and feel.

Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Fossil”

Image via Nike

This shoe dropped in 2020 and nailed the balance between laid-back and luxe. Wrapped in a woven hemp upper with Stussy’s branding stitched into the tongue and heel, the shoe felt like something pulled from a vintage West Coast thrift find.

The neutral color made it easy to wear, while the texture gave it that standout factor. Released alongside a black pair, the “Fossil” was the one everyone chased. It sold out fast, hit sky-high resale, and proved that simple, well-executed materials can still steal the spotlight.

Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1 Retro (2017)

Image via Flight Club

The Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1 Retro brought early 2000s energy back in a big way. Originally a friends and family exclusive, the all-white pair with the Roc-A-Fella logo stitched on the heel finally got a retail release in 2017.