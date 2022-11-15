Undefeated is one of the best Nike collaborators out there, and now, they have delivered with the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Of course, this is an iconic silhouette that everyone knows. Undefeated has always brought some cool aesthetics to the brand, and they aren’t stopping now.

The store has been teasing some Air Force 1 Low collabs for a while now, and it seems like one of them is on the horizon. This is good news for sneakerheads who love the Undefeated x Nike lineup. These are two brands that just get each other, and it doesn’t seem like that will ever change.

Image via Undefeated

Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Prime”

The next Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration on the horizon is this “Pink Prime” model. With this model, Undefeated is going for a whole lot of color. In the past, they have offered neutral tones and clean models, however, they are now switching it up.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe is all over the place. Firstly, we have aqua patent leather on the tongue and toe box. Additionally, the overlays are brown, while the back end is purple. In the middle, we have black side panels and a pink swoosh on the side for good measure.

Nike Air Force 1 Low – Image via Undefeated

Overall, this is a sneaker for someone who wants something truly unique in their collection. The colorful nature of the shoe, mixed with the neon green outsole, really makes this sneaker shine. It’s another Undefeated x Nike collab for the books, and we can’t wait to see what else they deliver.

Release Details

This new sneaker is dropping on Friday, November 18th for a price of $160 USD over at Undefeated.com. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Pink Prime – Image via Undefeated

AF1 – Image via Undefeated

Image via Undefeated

