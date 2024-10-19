GloRilla Shuts Down Trolls After Makeup Artist Posts Photo Of Her Without Makeup

The makeup artist behind the viral photo caught wind of GloRilla's comments and fired back.

Recently, photos of GloRilla getting her makeup done went viral as haters criticized her mid-application look, prompting her to fire back. The "TGIF" rapper took to her Instagram Story earlier this week with a photo of herself totally makeup-free, making it clear that her natural face wasn't the problem. "Acting like yall don't see me every 2 business days without makeup is cr*zy," she wrote. "It was just dem uglass eyebrows."

Glo went on to address the debacle again on Instagram Live, arguing that the makeup itself was the problem. "Why are you proud of this?" she asked of the makeup artist behind the look. "Take it down." Unfortunately, the MUA caught wind of her remarks and then quickly hopped online to defend herself.

GloRilla Defends Herself On Instagram Live

According to her, she did GloRilla's makeup when she was still in school, and was initially excited about the opportunity. She even says she left school early for her appointment with the Memphis artist, and that she came back to her two additional times to get her makeup done. After hearing her go after her skills, however, she's hurt. "I'm in shock to even have heard her say that, like 'why am I proud, why is she proud of that?' Be for real, you was my first celebrity client, anybody would have been proud. I'm sure when you got signed you was proud too... You had time to perfect your craft just like me."

She also noted how GloRilla's friends said the makeup looked nice, and how she's received the same feedback from other social media users. What do you think of GloRilla firing back at haters after photos of her mid-makeup application went viral? What about the makeup artist behind the look later responding to the debacle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.