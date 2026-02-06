GloRilla’s Sister Says All She Wants Is $2,500 From Her

Memphis rapper GloRilla is once again trending. But this time, it’s not over music. Instead, family drama has taken center stage after her sister, known publicly as Scar Face, spoke out about their strained relationship and what it would take to make things right.

In a recent clip circulating online, Scar Face downplayed the financial expectations many assumed were behind the tension. During an interview with TMZ live, she was asked about what it would cost to smooth things over between GloRilla and her loved ones. Scar Face reportedly put the number at just a mere $2,500. A figure that immediately sparked debate on social media, with fans noting the modesty of the request given the rapper’s success.

GloRilla appeared to respond shortly after, posting screenshots to her Instagram Story of what looked like a text exchange with someone saved as her mother. One message read: “When I become a millionaire, I GOT YOU!!! Meanwhile I’ll prayerfully keep you in God’s hands continually.”

Glorilla's Sister Scar Face Asks For Money

The post seemed intended to show she had long expressed intentions of supporting her family financially. However, Scar Face quickly reposted the screenshot, questioning its authenticity. She pointed out that the image lacked visible timestamps. Fueling skepticism about when, or even if, the conversation actually took place.

The back-and-forth has since pulled fans into the discourse, with some defending GloRilla’s right to set boundaries, while others argue family should come first. Especially when wealth enters the picture.

"After this interview she would be BLOCKED," one person said. "This exactly what she wanted to get paid to talk about her sister. Good riddance!!!" another person wrote.