ScarLip's Boyfriend Criticized For Saying She Only Looks Pretty "Sometimes"

Fans were unhappy with how Scar's boyfriend treated her.

Emerging Bronx rapper ScarLip is facing calls from her fans to break up with her boyfriend after a recent Instagram Live stream. The rapper, 23, asked her boyfriend if he thought she was pretty. "You're beautiful," he said, before adding "sometimes."

ScarLip's facial expression immediately changed as she asked, “What that mean?” He then answers, “It means sometimes, sometimes you pretty…" She asked if she looked pretty at the time. "No, not right now. Definitely not right now. Definitely not, you lookin’ a little…" He decided against finishing the thought, but not before Scar looked embarrassed by what her boyfriend said. After a long pause, Scar decided to end the livestream. "I’mma get out of here, ya’ll. I don’t feel like going live no more." She asked again if he thought she looked pretty, and he doubled down on "sometimes." At that point, she ended the stream.

Social Media Criticizes ScarLip's Boyfriend For Insensitive Response

Fans admonished ScarLip's boyfriend for making those comments, with the most-liked replies pointing to the fact that she was live and that she has pre-existing insecurities. Some called for the two to break up. She took to X to defend her relationship, saying that they were "growing strong." When ScarLip was younger, people bullied her for having darker skin. She continues to experience colorism's effects in her music career. "People telling me I’m not pretty, and that bothers me a little bit. 'Cause I believe I’m beautiful," said Scar earlier this year on a different Instagram live stream. "You want me to feel bad about me or something? To tell me those things. I’m Black. Yes, I sure am Black. Actually, very Black. But that doesn’t take away my beauty."