GloRilla's Sister Blasts Finesse2tymes While Glo Continues To Troll Her

GloRilla is one of the biggest Memphis rappers out right now, so it's no surprise fellow Tennessee MCs like Finesse2tymes would defend her against the opposition. But this situation is quite complex, as the opposition this time around is actually family. Her sister Victoria "Scar Face" Woods claimed that she's been neglecting their family financially, leaving them struggling while she makes bag after bag.

Finesse clapped back at Woods and defended Glo in a Twitch clip caught by The Shade Room, which other folks spread around social media. "You ain’t did what you was supposed to did to be somebody," he remarked. "B***h, you ain’t no singing b***h, ain’t no rapping b***h, ain’t no motherf***ing dancing b***h… It’s just that simple, man. You don’t go to the internet and talk about your folk like that ’cause you ain’t got no motherf***ing hustle. Get up off your a**! Go sell some a**…"

Woods reportedly responded on her Facebook Story on Friday (February 6), and it was quite heavy. "Now, Finesse, you want to sit here and talk about me selling a** but you the one that got the biggest booty," Scar Face expressed, as caught by My Mixtapez on Twitter. "And you the one that got the tummy tuck. H*e, you the one over there looking like a Coke bottle, b***h. You need to go sell some a** and get Shugg out of jail, h*e... But if you want to go there, we can go there. ‘Cause you ain’t hitting on s**t, bro. You only spread about 5 or 6 thousand, h*e. We in the same boat, to be really honest."

GloRilla's Fight With Her Sister

For those unaware, GloRilla already responded to her sister's claims by sharing alleged thankful messages from her mother about supporting her. She also did various alleged trolls on her Facebook profile, sharing memes of the situation, a link to the Indeed job portal, and alleged screenshots of her reaching out to her cousin.

Victoria Woods' accusations against Glo center around her allegedly not giving her family monetary support despite their times of need. But given where this scandal has gone, which is far beyond a financial scope, maybe there are other conflicts at the root of these allegations.