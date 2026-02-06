Tory Lanez Allegedly Sends GloRilla's Sister Money After She Called Glo Out

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; American rapper GloRilla performs at halftime during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tory Lanez's team has yet to confirm this rumor from GloRilla's sister at press time, but it adds another layer to this surprising story.

GloRilla seems unbothered by the drama coming from her sister Victoria "Scar Face" Woods, who claimed that she's leaving their family in the dust financially. But after ranting about the Memphis femcee and saying she only wants $2,500 from her, she allegedly found surprising support in another rapper: Tory Lanez.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Victoria Woods took to Facebook to share screenshots of alleged message exchanges with Tory and his team. "From Tory," an alleged IG DM read. "if ur actually f***ed up and really tripping about 2500 .. I'll send it to u gang ... I kno how it feels to not have s**t while needing it .. I hope god blesses u. Lmk."

Then, Scar Face posted an alleged Apple Cash text message containing $2,500 from an unknown number who signed the message as "T." "Tell him thanks," she wrote.

"He didn't want me to post this but ya boy heard about the situation all the way in jail Tory Lanez thank you [red heart emoji]," Woods captioned her Facebook post. Lanez's team has yet to confirm or deny this at press time.

Does GloRilla Support Tory Lanez?

Many fans pointed out how random this whole situation feels, but there's actually a bit of digging to do here if you're on the gossip train. That's because of GloRilla's alleged support of Tory Lanez despite his conviction for shooting her frequent collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion.

For those unaware, Glo reposted something on Instagram that featured a Tory song last year, which had many fans thinking she was shading Megan. But she took the post down and had this to say to the speculative crowd: "on internet sh*t and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn."

So it seems like this social media situation did not actually indicate support for the Canadian artist. But still, some rumors persisted concerning alleged tensions between GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion.

A few months later, the Memphis femcee reportedly liked a post on Twitter about her outselling her Houston colleague. But since then, nothing has emerged to suggest there's any true tension or beef... We'll see if this proves to be true.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
