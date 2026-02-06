Tory Lanez Allegedly Sends GloRilla's Sister Money After She Called Glo Out

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Victoria Woods took to Facebook to share screenshots of alleged message exchanges with Tory and his team. "From Tory," an alleged IG DM read. "if ur actually f***ed up and really tripping about 2500 .. I'll send it to u gang ... I kno how it feels to not have s**t while needing it .. I hope god blesses u. Lmk."

Then, Scar Face posted an alleged Apple Cash text message containing $2,500 from an unknown number who signed the message as "T." "Tell him thanks," she wrote.

"He didn't want me to post this but ya boy heard about the situation all the way in jail Tory Lanez thank you [red heart emoji]," Woods captioned her Facebook post. Lanez's team has yet to confirm or deny this at press time.

Does GloRilla Support Tory Lanez?

Many fans pointed out how random this whole situation feels, but there's actually a bit of digging to do here if you're on the gossip train. That's because of GloRilla's alleged support of Tory Lanez despite his conviction for shooting her frequent collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion.

For those unaware, Glo reposted something on Instagram that featured a Tory song last year, which had many fans thinking she was shading Megan. But she took the post down and had this to say to the speculative crowd: "on internet sh*t and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn."

So it seems like this social media situation did not actually indicate support for the Canadian artist. But still, some rumors persisted concerning alleged tensions between GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion.