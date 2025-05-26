Milagro Gramz went off on GloRilla for deleting the Instagram Story she reposted that featured Tory Lanez's song, “Y.D.L.R.” She accused the rapper of not sticking up for herself after Megan Thee Stallion initially unfollowed her over the move. Gramz discussed the situation on Instagram Live as caught by Live Bitez.

Gramz began by suggesting that GloRilla is "acting like a punk." She added: "I don't like people not standing up for themselves." After recapping the situation, she noted that someone said if the post was innocent, she shouldn't have taken it down. "I agree," she said. "... I wish that she [GloRilla] spent more time worrying about herself and focusing on that versus trying to be a people pleaser. She wants to be apart of something so bad. She wants to feel like a pretty girl, she wants to feel like apart of the crowd, she wants to feel like she's friends with certain people, she wanna be in the 'in' crowd, and I feel like it prevents her from standing up for herself or asserting herself in a particular way."

Fans in the comments section have been defending GloRilla over the drama. "Well they are friends and talked it out. Leave Glo alone. She’s a girls girl and probably wasn’t even thinking about it when she posted it. when she realized it probably hurt her FRIEND, she deleted it. That’s what friends do because they are real friends," one user argued. Another wrote: "She also could have deleted it because she really respects her friend and love her."

When the drama initially started, GloRilla took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain that it was an innocent mistake. “Ion internet sh*t and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn,” she wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez Shooting

Milagro Gramz weighing in on the situation comes after Megan Thee Stallion complained about dealing with online bullying from fans of Tory Lanez, earlier this month. The rapper's legal team had held a press conference claiming to have new evidence in the 2020 shooting that landed Lanez a 10-year prison sentence.