GloRilla Likes Post Throwing Shade At Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla has sparked a flurry of rumors that she's beefing with Megan Thee Stallion after liking a post on social media seemingly dissing the rapper. Fans caught wind of the move on Wednesday and began theorizing about the state of their relationship. "We all know she started being bitter after she was outsold by glorilla lmfaoooo," the post reads, as caught by TMZ.

When the outlet posted a recap of the situation on Instagram, fans had mixed stances. "If a man assaulted me and was in prison for it… then my 'friend' starts quoting his music… we falling out. It’s a wrap," one user wrote. Another added: "I’m team both don’t yall start no unnecessary feud between Glo and Meg cause I’m not entertaining the shenanigans it’s sad cause it’s always US starting drama with each other."

Are GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion Beefing?

It's not the first time rumors of a rift between GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion have surfaced on social media. Earlier this year, Glo reshared a post on social media that featured a Tory Lanez song. Lanez is currently serving ten years in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

As fans circulated the idea that the two are feuding, Glo shot down the idea on X (formerly Twitter). "Ion internet sh*t and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn," she wrote at the time.

Despite the latest drama, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla have collaborated a number of times throughout the years. Glo joined Megan on her Hot Girl Summer Tour in 2024. Before that, the worked on the songs “Wanna Be” and “How I Look.”