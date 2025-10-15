Man Sparks Outrage By Filming Himself Sneak Into GloRilla's Dressing Room

BY Cole Blake
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Rapper GloRilla smiles during a press conference to present a check for $25,000 to Melrose High School, where she graduated from in 2017, in the school’s library in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The donation will go towards building a media center in the library and the library will be renamed The Gloria H. Woods Media Center. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In the viral clip, the man steals food out of GloRilla's dressing room and jokes that she'll be angry about him doing so.

A man recording himself walking into GloRilla's empty dressing room and taking food has gone viral on social media, with fans vehemently condemning the antics. "I really went in that lady dressing room and ate her food she gonna get me lmao," the man captioned the video. He grabs a watermelon slice and a chicken wing while remarking, "Thank you GloRilla."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans were furious. "Disgusting behavior. Nothing funny about this," one user wrote. Another added: "He could have poisoned her wtf the security doing????" One more commented: "People have literally lost their minds smh. Nothing cool about this and you recording this. SMH."

GloRilla Tour

It's unclear where the video was filmed, but GloRilla performed on her first-ever headlining tour, Glorious Tour, earlier this year. It began on March 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and ended on July 25, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee. She still has a few more shows lined up through the end of the year, including a performance at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles in November.

In other news, GloRilla found herself in the news, last month, when audio leaked of Young Thug dissing her during a jail phone call. He labeled her ugly and made several jokes about her appearance. Glo ended up addressing the drama shortly afterward by writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo."

Thug then issued an apology for his behavior. "@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.." he wrote on the platform. "I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin."

