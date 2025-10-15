A man recording himself walking into GloRilla's empty dressing room and taking food has gone viral on social media, with fans vehemently condemning the antics. "I really went in that lady dressing room and ate her food she gonna get me lmao," the man captioned the video. He grabs a watermelon slice and a chicken wing while remarking, "Thank you GloRilla."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans were furious. "Disgusting behavior. Nothing funny about this," one user wrote. Another added: "He could have poisoned her wtf the security doing????" One more commented: "People have literally lost their minds smh. Nothing cool about this and you recording this. SMH."

Read More: GloRilla Speaks Out Against Shocking Arrest After Home Invasion

GloRilla Tour

It's unclear where the video was filmed, but GloRilla performed on her first-ever headlining tour, Glorious Tour, earlier this year. It began on March 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and ended on July 25, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee. She still has a few more shows lined up through the end of the year, including a performance at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles in November.

In other news, GloRilla found herself in the news, last month, when audio leaked of Young Thug dissing her during a jail phone call. He labeled her ugly and made several jokes about her appearance. Glo ended up addressing the drama shortly afterward by writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo."

Thug then issued an apology for his behavior. "@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.." he wrote on the platform. "I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin."