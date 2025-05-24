GloRilla Hilariously Leans Into Nose Job Jokes Amid Backlash

GloRilla is one femcee who is always unapologetically herself. Earlier this week, she shocked fans by seemingly confirming that she tweaked her appearance with a nose job. Fans noticed a slight change to her look, prompting the confirmation. "& DID [smirk emoji]," she wrote simply.

Unfortunately, Glo's decision to get the procedure has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are defending her decision to do whatever she wants with her body, others are criticizing her over it. Many are even making fun of the results and accusing her of being "botched."

Luckily, it doesn't look like she's letting the hate get her down. In fact, she seems to be leaning into jokes about her new look, proving that she has a great sense of humor. Recently, she even changed her Instagram profile picture to Michael Jackson, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. Some have compared her to the King of Pop since the procedure.

GloRilla Nose Job

Obviously, it'll be a while before the world sees the final version of Glo's nose, as it can take up to a year for a rhinoplasty to fully heal. This means her nose will likely look pretty different in a few months once the swelling goes down. Needless to say, social media users shouldn't be too critical of the results just yet.

GloRilla's nose job controversy isn't the only one she's been a part of lately, however. Recently, she also took to her Instagram Story to repost a quote about having pure intentions. The post featured a Tory Lanez song, prompting theories that she was shading her "Wanna Be" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

It wasn't long before she set the record straight on X, making it clear that she's not interested in internet drama, and that she's unwilling to let the rumors slide. "Ion internet sh*t and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn," she declared.