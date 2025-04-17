GloRilla Can't Contain Her Emotions While Receiving Gold & Platinum Plaques Onstage

GloRilla is looking forward to some big performances this year and already has a couple under her belt, including this month's Coachella. But at a recent show, she was able to take a pause for a second and really appreciate her journey thus far.

The Memphis femcee received a surprise from Yo Gotti on behalf of their CMG label, as folks brought out three new gold and platinum plaques celebrating the sales success of her GLORIOUS and Ehhthang Ehhthang projects and her "Wanna Be" remix single with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. GloRilla could barely contain her emotions as she reacted excitedly to the heartwarming gesture in a Neighborhood Talk Instagram clip.

She thanked fans for their constant support on her short but bright rise as an artist, a high she continues to ride and sustain over time. In addition, GloRilla thanked her label CMG for pushing her forward, and it seemed to be a very special moment of reflection and gratitude amid a very busy career path.

GloRilla Shows 2025

Of course, all this success and attention also sends plenty of gossip Glo's way. For example, fans can't tell if she's really in a relationship with Speedy Morman following some April Fools jokes and Twitter interactions that left many users scratching their heads. It seems like they just caught the initial Internet narrative from their interview and decided to have a little fun with it, because celebrities need to have their trolls too, especially those with so much going on.

Speaking of which, GloRilla is always dropping new bangers, but her prolific status as a hitmaker never quells our excitement for the next move. One of her most recent offerings is the Anycia and KARRAHBOOO collab "Never Need," expanding her collaborative circle once more.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for more shows from the 25-year-old, she has a big festival to gear up for coming soon. The 2025 Hot 97 Summer Jam on June 20 will also boast performances from Gunna, Muni Long, Cash Cobain, Kash Doll, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jim Jones, Ja Rule, and many more.

Are we getting a new GloRilla album in 2025? We have no idea, but if her commercial success is any indication, she won't lose her spot if she decides to hunker down for the next step in her evolution.