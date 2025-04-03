GloRilla & Speedy Morman Fans Have No Idea If Their Relationship Is Real

GloRilla and Speedy Morman teamed up last year for an interview, leaving viewers convinced that they were an item. Their chemistry seemed undeniable, but when asked about it by Angel Reese on her podcast shortly after, the femcee denied ever flirting with him. At the time, she insisted that was just being herself, but she appeared to prove herself wrong earlier this week.

On Tuesday (April 1), Glo was spotted sitting courtside at the McDonald’s All-American Games with the internet personality, as well as with Reese. The athlete shared a clip of the two of them together, suggesting that they were “beefing.” Speedy responded, claiming “Relationships have ups and downs.” He continued to play into this, hopping on X later that day to announce that he was officially single. Glo ended up retweeting his post, adding, “You show out too much Ian with dat internet sh*t.” Not long after, Speedy took to X to share a selfie with her, claiming that it was all just an April Fools' Day joke.

Is GloRilla Dating Speedy Morman?

“April Fool’s [couple emoji] Us never them!!" he wrote. Of course, this has social media users unsure what to believe. Last fall, GloRilla said that she'd remain single refrain from sleeping with anyone until finally meeting the man she'd marry. “Single & celibate until God send me my husband,” she declared. A few weeks before that, she tried to trick her fans into thinking she was pregnant. Glo said Abraham “Da’Vinchi” Juste was the child's father, though supporters were quick to call her claims into question.