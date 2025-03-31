Gunna, GloRilla, Jim Jones & More Lead The 2025 Hot 97 Summer Jam Lineup

The 2025 Hot 97 Summer Jam lineup is here, and with folks like Gunna and GloRilla in the fray, we will see if last year's generation gap discourse is another hot topic this year. Regardless, it's a solid set of performers that should have something for most hip-hop and R&B fans out there. Other guests include Jim Jones (and friends), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Muni Long, Ja Rule, Kash Doll, Cash Cobain, Ayra Starr, Asake, Bobby Konders & Jabba featuring Masicka, and 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata). Of course, maybe more names join the party as special guests, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

In particular, this Hot 97 Summer Jam edition should be very special for a couple of different reasons, one of which is a sad reality. Ja Rule's set will include a tribute to his fallen friend, as the hip-hop world continues to mourn the loss of Irv Gotti. They crafted many hits together during Murder Inc.'s peak, and the producer has many more iconic collabs and contributions. It will be a bittersweet moment, but hopefully a cathartic, celebratory, and respectful one for die-hards.

With this in mind, you can snag tickets for the Hot 97 Summer Jam on Ticketmaster. Presale opens up on Wednesday (April 2) and the general sale begins on Friday (April 4). The festival will take place on Friday, June 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. "Summer Jam is the pinnacle of hip-hop culture, and we’re honored to bring this electrifying experience to fans once again," SJ Presents founder and Black Promoters Collective president Shelby Joyner stated. "This year’s lineup is a testament to the genre’s evolution, featuring both chart-topping superstars and rising talent who are shaping the future of hip-hop."