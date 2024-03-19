Hot 97's Summer Jam 2024 Lineup Deemed Underwhelming By Fans: Details

With the hotter months just weeks around the corner, music festival season is beginning to ramp up. Rolling Loud in Inglewood, California just wrapped up this past weekend with tons of incredible headliners. Lovers & Friends will be taking place at the start of May in Las Vegas. Of course, you cannot forget about Coachella as well, which will kick off the weekend of April 12, while the second run will begin on April 19. Another staple music festival in the hip-hop and R&B community that we have to mention is Hot 97's Summer Jam 2024.

The famous New York radio station has the longest running event out of all of the ones listed, beginning in 1994. Plenty of legends have headlined it from Nas, Queen Latifah, and Wu-Tang Clan, are just some to name. However, after Hot 97 announced Summer Jam 2024, according to HipHopNMore, fans were very let down by the leading artists. The one-day event will be held at UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders NHL team, on June 2.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Triples Down On Kanye West Response: "You Know How Many Rappers I Raised?"

Here Are Your Hot 97 Summer Jam Headliners

The attractions this year include Doja Cat, Offset, Sexyy Red, Method Man and Redman, Sleepy Hallow, Davido, up-and-coming Brooklyn drill trio 41, and Tee Grizzley. None of these names are really enough to sway the commenters underneath the post from Hot 97. One person says, "@hot97 did ya’ll even try to work on a line up? Who tf in nyc wants to see doja cat 🤦🏾‍♀️ take this s*** back to table and redo it." Another adds, "Ngl just cancel it." Well then. If you would still like to purchase tickets, they will be available for presale on March 20. General admissions will be ready to buy on Friday March 22 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Additionally, you can sign up at HOT97.com/summerjam "to be the first buy tickets before it goes out to the public."

What are your thoughts on Hot 97's lineup for Summer Jam 2024? Do you agree with fans that these acts are not worth going to see, why or why not? If you are going, who are you most excited for and why? How do you think they could have made it more appealing? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Summer Jam 2024. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Cardi B Beefs With TikToker Over 50/50 Relationship Advice, Says Offset's "ALWAYS BEEN RICH"

[Via]