Method Man Clarifies His Summer Jam "Generation Gap" Comments

Method Man says he wasn't mad at the crowd.

Method Man has attempted to clarify his recent comments about performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam, in which he claimed there was a "generation gap" and he would never return to the festival. He performed at the New York City event with Redman, earlier this month. He reflected on his feelings on doing so with TMZ on Saturday.

“I wasn’t mad at the crowd,” he explained to the outlet. “It was just a generation gap. I showed grace.” He added: “I don’t think it’s fair. I would never point my finger at the crowd for not liking my music…I was there for Mister Cee and it was New York. I figured, I’m in New York, I’m in my backyard. [People] know who I am.”

Method Man & Redman Perform At Summer Jam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Redman and Method Man perform onstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 at UBS Arena on June 02, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He made the original comments on Instagram after the performance. “Not our crowd at all,” he wrote at the time. “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete[er Rosenberg] and Ebro [Darden] I got love for you guys, but never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback” Afterward, he received tons of support on social media. Soulja Boy even called on the younger generation to show more respect. "That's New York though," he remarked to TMZ. "Everybody supposed to know who he is. I don't know. That's crazy. I didn't even know that. There probably be a lot of young people in the audience."

Method Man Speaks On His Summer Jam Criticism