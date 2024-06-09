Method Man Clarifies His Summer Jam "Generation Gap" Comments

Method Man has attempted to clarify his recent comments about performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam, in which he claimed there was a "generation gap" and he would never return to the festival. He performed at the New York City event with Redman, earlier this month. He reflected on his feelings on doing so with TMZ on Saturday.
“I wasn’t mad at the crowd,” he explained to the outlet. “It was just a generation gap. I showed grace.” He added: “I don’t think it’s fair. I would never point my finger at the crowd for not liking my music…I was there for Mister Cee and it was New York. I figured, I’m in New York, I’m in my backyard. [People] know who I am.”
Method Man & Redman Perform At Summer Jam
He made the original comments on Instagram after the performance. “Not our crowd at all,” he wrote at the time. “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete[er Rosenberg] and Ebro [Darden] I got love for you guys, but never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback” Afterward, he received tons of support on social media. Soulja Boy even called on the younger generation to show more respect. "That's New York though," he remarked to TMZ. "Everybody supposed to know who he is. I don't know. That's crazy. I didn't even know that. There probably be a lot of young people in the audience."
Method Man Speaks On His Summer Jam Criticism
Check out the clarification of the headline-grabbing comments above. Fans will have to wait and see if he holds true to his words about never returning. Be on the lookout for further updates on Method Man on HotNewHipHop.
