Method Man Clarifies His Summer Jam "Generation Gap" Comments

BYCole Blake565 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Method Man performs during the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Method Man says he wasn't mad at the crowd.

Method Man has attempted to clarify his recent comments about performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam, in which he claimed there was a "generation gap" and he would never return to the festival. He performed at the New York City event with Redman, earlier this month. He reflected on his feelings on doing so with TMZ on Saturday.

“I wasn’t mad at the crowd,” he explained to the outlet. “It was just a generation gap. I showed grace.” He added: “I don’t think it’s fair. I would never point my finger at the crowd for not liking my music…I was there for Mister Cee and it was New York. I figured, I’m in New York, I’m in my backyard. [People] know who I am.”

Read More: Method Man Criticizes The Crowd At Summer Jam, Claims He's Never Coming Back

Method Man & Redman Perform At Summer Jam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Redman and Method Man perform onstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 at UBS Arena on June 02, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He made the original comments on Instagram after the performance. “Not our crowd at all,” he wrote at the time. “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete[er Rosenberg] and Ebro [Darden] I got love for you guys, but never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback” Afterward, he received tons of support on social media. Soulja Boy even called on the younger generation to show more respect. "That's New York though," he remarked to TMZ. "Everybody supposed to know who he is. I don't know. That's crazy. I didn't even know that. There probably be a lot of young people in the audience."

Method Man Speaks On His Summer Jam Criticism

Check out the clarification of the headline-grabbing comments above. Fans will have to wait and see if he holds true to his words about never returning. Be on the lookout for further updates on Method Man on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ocean Wisdom And Method Man Get Militaristic On New Single "Step"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2024 Roots PicnicMusicMethod Man Criticizes The Crowd At Summer Jam, Claims He's Never Coming Back57.5K
Soulja Boy World Tour - Atlanta, GAMusicSoulja Boy Demands The Youth To Give Method Man More Respect1264
2024 Roots PicnicMusicBlack Thought, Common & Freeway Spit Alongside Method Man & Redman For "4,3,2,1" Remix2.9K
Westside Gunn "And Then You Pray For Me" Album ReleaseMusicPeter Rosenberg Clarifies Why Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Missed Summer Jam: "I Did Not Get Them Taken Off"2.7K