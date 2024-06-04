Ebro Reacts To Method Man's Criticisms Of Summer Jam

Celebration Of Life Event For DJ Mister Cee
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Ebro and Wyclef Jean attend the Celebration of Life Event for DJ Mister Cee at Brooklyn Paramount on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Method man claims he isn't coming back to the festival.

Over the weekend, Wu-Tang Clan legend Method Man took the stage at this year's Hot 97 Summer Jam alongside Redman. Though the pair seemed to deliver a performance up to their standards, Meth wasn't happy with the results. He took to social media following the performance to claim that he wouldn't be back at the legendary festival. The reasons he gave were that the crowd was no longer there for him and the generational divide was too large.

In the comments and all over social media fans speculated what could have led to the underwhelming reception from the crowd. Some speculated that the lineup of the festival didn't do the pair any favors. Headliners for the show included numerous contemporary artists like Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, and Ty Dolla $ign. They weren't the only veteran acts on the roster as Eric B & Rakim also took to the stage. Despite that, many speculated the fans weren't familiar with Method Man's music or style. Earlier this week, Ebro and his Hot 97 radio co-hosts discussed what Meth had to say and the reasons for his bad experience. Check out some of their discussion below.

Ebro In The Morning Reacts To Method Man Comments

One of Ebro's co-hosts claimed that the audience just wasn't used to seeing an actual rap show. “It felt like the crowd wasn’t used to seeing a real show. They were kinda like staring in amazement. There wasn’t booing or any of that. This is crazy — they’re rapping," DJ Kast One said. They went on to compare the performance to Method Man's set just a day before at Roots Picnic, which apparently had a much more involved energy.

What do you think of Ebro and his co-host's reaction to Method Man's claims that he isn't coming back to Hot 97 Summer Jam anymore? Do you think the festival is to blame for the bad experience he had with the crowd in attendance? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
