Ebro Reacts To Method Man's Criticisms Of Summer Jam

Method man claims he isn't coming back to the festival.

Over the weekend, Wu-Tang Clan legend Method Man took the stage at this year's Hot 97 Summer Jam alongside Redman. Though the pair seemed to deliver a performance up to their standards, Meth wasn't happy with the results. He took to social media following the performance to claim that he wouldn't be back at the legendary festival. The reasons he gave were that the crowd was no longer there for him and the generational divide was too large.

In the comments and all over social media fans speculated what could have led to the underwhelming reception from the crowd. Some speculated that the lineup of the festival didn't do the pair any favors. Headliners for the show included numerous contemporary artists like Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, and Ty Dolla $ign. They weren't the only veteran acts on the roster as Eric B & Rakim also took to the stage. Despite that, many speculated the fans weren't familiar with Method Man's music or style. Earlier this week, Ebro and his Hot 97 radio co-hosts discussed what Meth had to say and the reasons for his bad experience. Check out some of their discussion below.

One of Ebro's co-hosts claimed that the audience just wasn't used to seeing an actual rap show. “It felt like the crowd wasn’t used to seeing a real show. They were kinda like staring in amazement. There wasn’t booing or any of that. This is crazy — they’re rapping," DJ Kast One said. They went on to compare the performance to Method Man's set just a day before at Roots Picnic, which apparently had a much more involved energy.