Method Man & Tamika Smith Relationship Timeline

Method Man, born Clifford Smith, is a revered figure in Hip Hop. Known for his distinctive voice, lyrical prowess, and his role in the influential group Wu-Tang Clan, he’s essentially rap royalty. While Method Man's professional journey is well-documented, his personal life, particularly his relationship with Tamika Smith, remains a subject of private exploration. Interestingly, Method Man and Tamika Smith have been together for over three decades. Over the years, the couple has endured the challenges that often come with fame and public scrutiny. Here is a timeline of how they met and built a marriage that has lasted for so long.

Early 90s: Early Beginnings

NEW YORK - APRIL 1: Rappers Method Man and Inspectah Deck of the Wu-Tang Clan pose for a portrait on April 1, 1994 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

It’s no secret Method Man and Tamika Smith’s relationship is shrouded in mystery. This is no mistake, as the couple is evidently committed to keeping their personal lives private. In a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, the rapper revealed that he and Tamika had been together for three decades. “I’ve been with her 29 years,” he said. The pair first crossed paths in the early 90s, and started dating soon after. In 1997, Tamika was hired for the role of Method Man’s personal assistant. The couple smoothly transitioned from their romantic relationship to a professional one. Despite the shift in dynamics, Tamika continued to hold her position as Method Man’s employee until 2002.

The Late 90s: Parenthood

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 07: Rapper/actor Method Man (Clifford Smith) and his sons attend the New York Jets vs Oakland Raiders game at MetLife Stadium on September 7, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)

In 1996, the couple welcomed their first son Shakuan Smith. Just a year after, they expanded their family with the arrival of twins: Raekwon and Cheyenne. Given the couple's inclination towards maintaining a private existence, it also comes as no surprise that they have shielded their children from the spotlight, allowing them to grow up away from the public’s gaze. Speaking about fatherhood, the rapper told Essence in 2021, “I have to use more discretion because of my kids. This is not for me; everything I do is for them now, so I use a bit more discretion and I don’t put weed as a forefront anymore.”

2001: Method Man And Tamika Tie The Knot

In 2001, Method Man and Tamika said “I Do!” in a private ceremony. Their marriage marked a significant milestone in their relationship, and they continued to support each other through it all. Though Tamika was not in the public eye as much as her husband, she continued to play a crucial role in the stability of their marriage. The rapper even admitted that he is “a handful.”

2006: Invasion Of Privacy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Following Tamika’s tenure as the rapper’s assistant, the couple remained private. However, trouble arose when it was revealed that Tamika was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2006, Wendy Williams infamously took to her eponymous show to tell the public that Tamika had breast cancer. At the time, even some of Tamika’s family members were not aware. Method Man told Rolling Stone: “I just want to make Wendy Williams aware of exactly what it felt like to be sitting in that hospital room, watching them pump this poison into the one you love.” Tamika has since then been declared cancer-free.

2021: Wendy Williams Stirs Trouble

In 2021, Wendy Williams claimed that she had an affair with Method Man. The rapper’s wife took to social media to respond to the show host’s claims. She stated: “For years, I kept my silence while Wendy Williams launched constant verbal attacks against my husband, myself, and our family. In the past, I ignored her lies, innuendos, and blatant attempts to provoke us. She has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency. Her obsession with our lives has reached a new low. And I’m tired of taking the high road.” Method Man worked harder to keep his family away from the public eye. However, after blog posts began to feature images of his wife, the rapper decided to quit social media.

2022 - Present: Maintaining Privacy

In this era of heightened media attention, Method Man and Tamika Smith stand out as a couple who prioritize privacy over public spectacle. Their commitment to discretion speaks volumes about their values and priorities. While snippets of their journey have surfaced over the years, the couple continues to navigate fame brilliantly. They constantly safeguard the most intimate aspects of their lives.

